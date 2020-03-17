🔥UK coronavirus news LIVE: Chancellor to unveil new financial measures for virus-hit businesses as scientists issue stark death toll warning🔥

News

Coronavirus: The symptoms

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil new funding measures for coronavirus-hit businesses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out a new package of support for businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak less than a week after announcing £12 billion of emergency funding in the Budget.

It comes after Boris Johnson on Monday unveiled unprecedented peacetime measures – including calling on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres – to try to control the spread of Covid-19.

The Imperial College Covid-19 response team – which has been advising ministers warned around 250,000 people will die in Britain unless more draconian measures are adopted to protect the population.

The stark warning came after the death toll of people with coronavirus in the UK reached 55.

Follow our LIVE updates here…

Live Updates

2020-03-17T07: 06: 06.833Z

The Democratic presidential primary has become shrouded in uncertainty after Ohio called off Tuesday’s election just hours before polls were set to open due to the coronavirus.Officials in Florida, Arizona and Illinois, however, said they would move forward with the vote as planned.Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the September 11, 2001, attacks has an election been postponed in such a high-profile way.Ohio governor Mike DeWine initially asked a court to delay the vote. When a judge refused to do so, the state’s health director declared a health emergency that would prevent the polls from opening.The contests are playing out as the impact of the virus becomes more tangible, with schools closing across the country, workers staying home and restaurants and bars shutting.

2020-03-17T05: 01: 13.343Z

Taj Mahal closed amid virus outbreakIndia is closing the Taj Mahal, its top tourist site, and the financial hub of Mumbai has ordered offices providing non-essential services to function at 50 per cent staffing levels as efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in South Asia ramped up.Mumbai, a densely populated metropolis of 18 million, also authorised hospital and airport authorities to stamp the wrists of those who have been ordered to self-isolate with indelible ink reading “Home Quarantined” and displaying the date until which the person has been ordered to self-quarantine.The moves come just days after authorities in the city shut down schools, cinemas, malls, gyms and banned mass gatherings.

2020-03-17T03: 22: 00.666Z

Australia set for tougher restrictionsAustralia is considering tougher restrictions on public gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the Sydney Opera House closed its doors, national airline Qantas slashed its international flight capacity and courts suspended hearings.Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with the newly formed national cabinet, an emergency response team that includes state leaders and senior medical officials, by video link later today amid concerns the virus spread has picked up pace.Several state leaders are pushing for a ban on social gatherings to extend to any event with more than 100 people, an order that would be much tighter than the 500 person maximum announced by the government yesterday.Mr Morrison also announced on Monday that anyone arriving in Australia from overseas would be required to self-isolate for 14 days, but he stopped short of taking tougher measures like closing schools or imposing curfews.Compared to other countries, Australia has so far experienced relatively low exposure to the coronavirus, with around 400 cases and five deaths. However, officials are growing increasingly concerned about exponential growth in the number of cases. New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, today recorded its highest one-day rise in the number of infections so far.

2020-03-17T02: 20: 12.016Z

Susanna Reid self-isolating and will miss GMBSusanna Reid has revealed she is self-isolating at home after a member of her household developed symptoms of coronavirus.The Good Morning Britain host, who features on the show alongside Piers Morgan, will not be returning to the studio as she adopts the precautionary measure.Reid, 49, said she is “currently well” but would be self-isolating for two weeks.She wrote on Twitter: “I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household.

2020-03-17T01: 00: 30.250Z

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have left hospital and are self-isolating in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus.The pair, both 63, stunned fans when they announced they had been diagnosed with Covid-19 while working on an Elvis Presley biopic.A representative for Hanks confirmed he and Wilson, who have been married for more than 30 years, are out of hospital and self-isolating at a rented home.Hollywood actor Hanks, the two-time Oscar-winning star of films including Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, earlier offered thanks to “the helpers” while in hospital.

2020-03-16T23: 56: 33.496Z

All non-essential public access to the Houses of Parliament is to be stopped in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also urged MPs and peers over the age of 70, as well as those with underlying health conditions and those who might be pregnant, “to pay particular attention to the advice of Public Health England”.Under new guidance, these groups are “strongly advised against” social mixing in the community.In a statement late tonight, Sir Lindsay said there will be “no access to the public gallery” in both Houses of Parliament from Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that “all non-essential access” will be stopped.Earlier he stressed to MPs the importance of Parliament continuing despite the outbreak, but said he will be “constantly” reviewing access arrangements.

2020-03-16T23: 34: 25.386Z

250,000 people in UK could die as result of coronavirus outbreak, experts warnThe coronavirus outbreak will lead to the deaths of about 250,000 people in the UK unless more draconian measures are introduced, scientists have warned.The Imperial College Covid-19 response team, which has been advising ministers, said that even with the “social distancing” plans set out by the Government the health system will be “overwhelmed many times over”.In its latest report, it said the only “viable strategy” is a Chinese-style policy of “suppression” involving the social distancing of the entire population. Such measures would need to be maintained potentially for 18 months or more until an effective vaccine became available, it suggested.

2020-03-16T22: 08: 37.853Z

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said there will be “no access to the public gallery” in both Houses of Parliament from Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.He also said “all non-essential access” will be stopped and all MPs with “underlying health conditions or who may be pregnant or over 70 should pay particular attention to the advice of Public Health England”.

2020-03-16T22: 07: 59.796Z

Amazon in the US is facing a surge of orders: Amazon to hire 100,000 people to keep up with surge in ordersAmazon has announced that it is seeking to hire 100,000 people across the US to keep up with a surge in orders due to the global spread of coronavirus. The retail giant has seen online shopping soar as more people have started to self-isolate at home and rely on online deliveries. The company will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through to the end of April for hourly employees.

2020-03-16T21: 57: 19.863Z

George Alagiah said he has made the “difficult decision” to withdraw from the BBC’s newsroom amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The newsreader, 64, was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer in April 2014 and continues to receive treatment.Alagiah’s agent Mary Greenham, from Newspresenters, said he will not be working from the newsroom after consulting with his doctors and editor.He said: “It’s been a difficult decision. At a time like this I so wanted to play my part in the BBC newsroom, working with my colleagues to report on this unprecedented crisis – especially as so many are turning to the BBC to make sense of what can seem a frightening and confusing situation.”After talking to my doctors and my editor we all decided that, on a balance of risks, it was probably best that I withdraw from the newsroom.”

2020-03-16T21: 51: 43.140Z

Experts are predicting that around 250,000 people in Britain will die as the result of the coronavirus outbreak, even with the mitigation measures announced by the Government.A report by the Imperial College Covid-19 response team – which has been advising ministers – said the Government’s plans may reduce peak healthcare demand by two-thirds and cut deaths by half.However, it said that the pandemic was still likely to result in hundreds of thousands dying, with the health system “overwhelmed many times over”.“Even if all patients were able to be treated, we predict there would still be of the order of 250,000 deaths in GB,” it said.It said the only “viable strategy” was “suppression” of the virus with the social distancing of the entire population, home isolation of cases and household and quarantine of their family members – possibly supplemented by school and university closures.It says such measures would need to be maintained potentially for 18 months or more until a vaccine becomes available.

2020-03-16T21: 49: 06.060Z

Read our full story about the Queen’s return to central London – the epicentre of the UK’s outbreak. Queen back at Buckingham Palace despite coronavirus outbreakThe Queen has returned to central London despite the spread of coronavirus in London being “a few weeks ahead” of other parts of the UK. The Royal Standard is flying above the head of state’s official London residence Buckingham Palace. The Queen, 93, travelled back to the Palace following her usual weekend break at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. She had no official public engagements on Monday, but is continuing to deal with her official papers in her famous red boxes, as well as other business of state.

2020-03-16T21: 46: 24.696Z

Sony is the latest film studio to postpone production on a major project, halting work on Uncharted for six weeks.The film, a video game adaption starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas, had been in pre-production in Berlin.However, a source close to the project confirmed it is now on hold for six weeks as the industry grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.It is unknown if the delay will affect Uncharted’s March 2021 release date.

2020-03-16T21: 35: 59.363Z

Labour former Cabinet minister Lord Adonis warned of the “wider social and economic emergency” linked to the public health crisis and said that without support arrangements in place people would not choose to go off sick.”Each day that the Government cannot answer this will lead to more needless spreading of the disease,” he added.Lord Bethell said: “It is completely understood by the Government that in order to get people to abide by the kinds of provisions and recommendations coming from the chief medical officer, you have to have a whole person solution and that includes figuring out the money, and we understand that and we are working on it.”A number of peers raised concerns that the failure to order pubs, clubs and theatres to close, with people instead advised against going, meant the venues would be unable to claim insurance and so faced financial ruin.Unable to respond, Lord Bethell said: “I am not trying to avoid a difficult question, I simply don’t have the information.”

2020-03-16T21: 34: 25.520Z

How coronavirus has hit the British entertainment industry: – The British Film Institute’s LGBT film festival BFI Flare was cancelled on Monday.- The Young Vic theatre cancelled all remaining performances of its Nora: A Doll’s House production.- The Old Vic cancelled performances of Endgame, which starred Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming.- Singer Jamie Cullum has also cancelled the remainder of his UK tour ahead of planned performances in cities including London, Oxford, Liverpool and Cardiff.- Filming for series six of crime drama Peaky Blinders has been postponed, according to the programme’s Instagram page.- A BBC spokesman confirmed that filming had also been postponed for Line Of Duty.- A source close to Netflix’s The Witcher Project said that filming for the series had been halted.- Production on the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them has also been postponed.- Warner Bros has already halted production on The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

2020-03-16T21: 14: 44.883Z

A major LGBTQ awards show set to honour Taylor Swift is the latest entertainment event to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD said its Media Awards, due to be held in Los Angeles on April 16, has been axed.The group said it is working to reschedule the event for later in the year.GLAAD’s New York City awards show had already been cancelled. Swift was supposed to pick up the vanguard award at the Los Angeles ceremony.

2020-03-16T21: 14: 09.476Z

Speaking in the House of Lords, Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Forsyth of Drumlean warned the financial support so far committed by the Government was a “flea bite” as to what was needed, and existing rules threatened to hamper help being offered to struggling businesses.The Conservative peer said: “It is absolutely obvious that these measures are going to result in us going into a deep recession in this country.”Many businesses, which are good businesses, are going to go to the wall, unless they are helped with their cashflow.”Declaring an interest as a banker, the banks will want to extend credit to those businesses, but the regulatory rules and the senior mangers regime prevents them from doing so.”So it is of the utmost importance… that the Government actually enables the banks to be free to provide the support for those businesses.”And that it recognises that the Budget package, welcome as it is, is a mere flea bite compared to what is required and that is required now.”Responding, Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “Our priority at this stage is to ensure that the medical and clinical response is right and that the message gets across to the public about what they can and should do, both to protect themselves and to delay the spread of this virus.”The economic impact of this virus is fully understood and there will be a full package of measures that will be announced… once we have got this initial response out the way.”