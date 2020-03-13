News

Coronavirus: The symptoms

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are in self-isolation after she tested positive for coronavirus

(

AP

)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in a 14-day isolation after she tested positive for coronavirus.

COVID-19 has hit a number of profile figures as Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved the UK into a new phase to delay its spread, telling people with even mild symptoms to self-solate for seven days.

Up to 10,000 people in the UK are thought to be infected already, and in a stark warning to the public, Mr Johnson said families will continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the outbreak worsens.

But some experts have asked why the response was not escalated further. Among the critics was former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said aspects of the approach were “concerning”.

Follow our LIVE updates here…

Live Updates

2020-03-13T05: 50: 56.336Z

Tom Hanks said he and wife Rita Wilson are taking it “one day at a time” after they were both diagnosed with Covid-19.The beloved Hollywood star stunned fans when announcing he and Wilson, both 63, had tested positive for coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.Hanks and Wilson, who have been married for more than 30 years, are in Australia for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic he is starring in.The actor shared an update with fans, posting a smiling selfie of him and his wife to Instagram, revealing they remain in isolation.He captioned the post: “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.”

2020-03-13T03: 30: 36.046Z

Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirusCanadian leader Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was “feeling well” but would remain in isolation, a statement from Mr Trudeau’s office said. The Prime Minister will not be tested for Covid-19 despite his wife’s diagnosis because he has shown no symptoms, it added. But they will both remain in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.

2020-03-13T02: 23: 32.096Z

Two major US late night chat shows are to cease filming amid the coronavirus outbreak.Network NBC announced both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Myers were being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They had already been filming without a studio audience.Both shows are planning to return to a normal taping schedule on March 30, NBC said.The programmes are filmed in New York City, where a state of emergency has been declared.

2020-03-13T02: 17: 53.410Z

Walt Disney Co will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris from this weekend through the end of the month due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures starting Saturday through the end of the month, the company said.”We are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month,” the company said in a statement.

2020-03-12T23: 54: 07.796Z

Jeremy Hunt has criticised the UK’s approach to coronavirus as not going far enough.The former Health Secretary told of his surprise and concern about what he called a “national emergency”.Asked about the decision not to cancel large gatherings yet, Mr Hunt told BBC Newsnight: “I think it is surprising and concerning that we’re not doing any of it at all when we have just four weeks before we get to the stage that Italy is at.”You would have thought that every single thing we do in that four weeks would be designed to slow the spread of people catching the virus.”He added that he was “personally surprised that we’re still allowing external visits to care homes”.

2020-03-12T23: 20: 06.430Z

Confirmed: Australian Grand Prix OFF due to coronavirus fearsThe Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled on the eve of the first day of practice due to coronavirus concerns, it has been confirmed.McLaren decided to withdraw from the Grand Prix in Melbourne following the discovery that a team member had contracted the Covid-19 disease. Mercedes later followed suit in pulling out, telling the FIA and F1 that they could “no longer guarantee the safety of their employees”.

2020-03-12T22: 29: 23.810Z

Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus, Arsenal confirmEvening StandardArsenal have confirmed that head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus. A club statement read: “Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.

2020-03-12T22: 28: 51.920Z

All Catholic churches in Rome ordered to close due to coronavirusRome’s Catholic churches have been ordered to close amid a global coronavirus pandemic.The decree by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Pope Francis’ vicar for the Rome archdiocese, will remain in effect until at least April 3.There are more than 900 parochial and historic churches in the Italian capital.Previously, only Masses had been cancelled because of the outbreak.The decree also dispenses Catholics in the archdiocese from their obligation to attend Mass on Sunday’s and on what is known as Holy Days of Obligation.

2020-03-12T22: 20: 54.330Z

The Tribeca Film Festival, which was due to take place in New York from April 15 to 26, has been postponed, although organisers did not confirm an alternative date.Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and chief executive of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement: “We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community.”Rosenthal said postponing the 19th edition of the festival had been a “difficult decision”.She said: “We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.”

2020-03-12T21: 44: 14.250Z

Country to Country music festival postponesCountry To Country, one of Europe’s largest country music festivals, has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, less than 24 hours before it was due to begin.The three-day event of live music was due to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across venues in England, Scotland and Ireland.A statement from the organisers said: “Due to the global pandemic of Covid-19 and the changing nature of travel policies in other countries, alongside possible extended future restrictions, it is with regret that Country To Country Festival 2020 – London, Dublin and Glasgow – is being postponed.“Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets. More information will be announced in the coming days on the rescheduled event.“Thank you all for your understanding and patience at this very difficult time. C2C and its organisers apologise wholeheartedly for the time to work through the issues to get this statement out.”

2020-03-12T20: 58: 28.196Z

New York City mayor declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The decision will allow de Blasio to use new powers as the number of confirmed cases rose to 95 cases in the city. He did not immediately issue new rules but said he supported an announcement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier on Thursday that banned gatherings of more than 500 people in the state.

2020-03-12T20: 55: 27.200Z

The BT chief executive said he decided to go public because he had attended an industry event earlier in the week with other mobile phone operators.Attendees are now being contacted and given further advice, BT said.Mr Jansen, 53, added: “I’ve met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could.“Given my symptoms seem relatively mild, I will continue to lead BT but work with my team remotely over the coming week. There will be no disruption to the business.”Employees who have been in contact with the chief executive have been advised to self-isolate.Mr Jansen, who has been chief executive of the telecoms group for just over a year, is the first publicly confirmed case of a FTSE 100 chief executive who has the virus.

2020-03-12T20: 50: 29.110Z

Man City confirm first-team player quarantined amid coronavirus fearsEvening StandardManchester City have confirmed that a first-team player is in quarantine over coronavirus fears. The Premier League champions have refused to confirm the identity of the player who’s family member is suffering symptoms of “a respiratory illness.” The player in question has been tested for Covid-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

2020-03-12T20: 38: 07.566Z

BT boss has Covid-19

Jansen (right) has conttracted coronavirusPhilip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, has tested positive with Covid-19, the company has confirmed to the PA news agency.

2020-03-12T20: 37: 22.833Z

A number of politicians have tonight expressed discontent with the Welsh Government’s decision to allow the Wales v Scotland rugby match to go ahead on Saturday.The Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething confirmed the game was to be given the green light.However, opposition MP Adam Price of Plaid Cymru has called the move to allow such a large event unfold during the Covid-19 outbreakd “risky”.

2020-03-12T20: 25: 11.896Z

Breaking: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12T20: 08: 42.190Z

The Courts Service has announced a series of measures to scale back court sittings in order to minimise public contact in courtrooms amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the Republic of Ireland.A spokesman said it is to significantly scale back court hearings as part of restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.No new criminal trials will commence in the Circuit Courts or the Central Criminal Courts for the next two weeks.Trials that have already begun will continue, and if necessary urgent applications will be allowed to be made to the courts.District Court sittings will be scaled back to deal with urgent matters only, while other cases will be adjourned to future dates in order to reduce numbers in courtrooms.

2020-03-12T19: 53: 05.813Z

Matt Hancock says Government will base decisions on “bedrock of the science”

2020-03-12T19: 51: 58.173Z

President Trump tells press conference ‘anybody coming back’ to US will be testedMr Trump told a press gathering at the White House on Thursday: “We have heavily tested. If an American coming back or anybody coming back, we have a tremendous testing set up where people coming in have to be tested … if it shows positive … We have to quarantine.”A number of people have contested the President claiming his statement is false and that many people are returning to the US from abroad and are not being tested.

2020-03-12T19: 43: 23.170Z

Emmanuel Macron announced the measures in a televised address.