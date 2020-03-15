The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson is set to call for a “national effort” from producers in a bid to help supply more crucial equipment to the NHS in the fight against coronavirus.

The PM will urge manufacturers to shift their production lines to build ventilators, while the Government is also in talks with private hospitals about the possibility of taking over beds as the number of people diagnosed increases.

It comes as the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) announced they would be publishing details of the modelling behind its advice, following a letter from hundreds of scientists.

The UK’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been questioned in some quarters, with France, Spain and Italy among the countries paralysed by more extreme government measures.

2020-03-15T07: 58: 07.160Z

Boris Johnson spoke to US President Donald Trump, who has extended his travel ban to cover the UK and Ireland.A Downing Street spokesman said: “They discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the action being taken to stop the spread of the virus.“The Prime Minister set out the science-led approach the UK is taking.“Ahead of a call with G7 leaders on the outbreak, the Prime Minister and the President agreed on the importance of international coordination to accelerate progress on the development of a vaccine and to prevent economic disruption for our citizens.“The leaders also paid tribute to the coalition soldiers who lost their lives in the deplorable attack on the Taji military base last week, including British servicewoman Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, and committed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in Iraq to help the country resist the malign activity of terrorists.”

2020-03-15T00: 01: 24.433Z

2020-03-14T22: 23: 59.940Z

2020-03-14T22: 19: 59.900Z

A Department of Health and Social care spokesman responded to the scientists’ letter, saying: Herd immunity is not part of our action plan, but is a natural by-product of an epidemic. Our aims are to save lives, protect the most vulnerable, and relieve pressure on our NHS.We have now moved out of the contain phase and into delay, and we have experts working round the clock. Every measure that we have or will introduce will be based on the best scientific evidence.Our awareness of the likely levels of immunity in the country over the coming months will ensure our planning and response is as accurate and effective as possible.”

2020-03-14T21: 54: 03.476Z

Hundreds of scientists have written to the government calling for “more restrictive measures” to be brought in to enforce social distancing.The open letter was backed by 245 UK scientists from a wide range of departments, as well as 29 international signatories.It reads: In particular, we are deeply preoccupied by the timeline of the proposed plan, which aims at delaying social distancing measures even further. The current data about the number of infections in the UK is in line with the growth curves already observed in other countries, including Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. The same data suggests that the number of infected will be in the order of dozens of thousands within a few days.Under unconstrained growth, this outbreak will affect millions of people in the next few weeks. This will most probably put the NHS at serious risk of not being able to cope with the flow of patients needing intensive care, as the number of ICU beds in the UK is not larger than that available in other neighbouring countries with a similar population.“Going for ‘herd immunity’ at this point does not seem a viable option, as this will put NHS at an even stronger level of stress, risking many more lives than necessary.“By putting in place social distancing measures now, the growth can be slowed down dramatically, and thousands of lives can be spared.“We consider the social distancing measures taken as of today as insufficient, and we believe that additional and more restrictive measures should be taken immediately, as it is already happening in other countries across the world. We urge anyone who has sympathy with our views, and access to the government strategy group, to make our concerns more widely known.”

2020-03-14T21: 28: 02.620Z

A building in Windsor Great Park has been closed for a deep clean after three people showed symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.The Savill Building is closed over the weekend for the clean to take place.A statement on the Royal Park’s website said: As a precautionary measure we have taken the decision to close The Savill Building over the weekend to conduct a deep clean of the premises, after becoming aware of three individuals, who are showing symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, having been on site.Whilst these are not confirmed cases we feel that this is a prudent step that prioritises the health and wellbeing of our employees and visitors.We continue to monitor the situation and Government’s public health guidance closely. The rest of Windsor Great Park remains open as usual.”

2020-03-14T20: 48: 22.453Z

Twitter has created a new emoji to encourage handwashing during the coronovirus outbreak.The Department of Health and Social Care announced the news in a post on the platform saying: Use these hashtags to generate the emoji: #handwashing #SafeHands #HandWashChallenge #WashYourHandsAnd share the message: Wash your hands more often, for at least 20 seconds each time with soap.”

2020-03-14T20: 13: 52.610Z

The University of Liverpool has cancelled all lectures and classes for the rest of the year.It states on its website that all face-to-face classes including lectures, laboratory-based classes, seminars and tutorials at its Liverpool and London campuses are now cancelled for the remainder of the 2019/20 academic year.Most teaching activities will be delivered online instead, with a limited number of exceptions primarily for students on clinical programmes, it adds.Wherever possible, assessment during the summer term will be done through alternative means.Professor Gavin Brown, pro-vice-chancellor for education, said: These decisions reflect the University’s commitment to the wellbeing of our staff and students.Although it is important we keep the current situation in perspective – and we are not aware of any confirmed cases among our students or staff – we have decided that now is the right time to enable our students to learn in a way that significantly reduces the need for people to gather together in a teaching environment, and to accelerate plans that protect the University from the disruption likely to occur in the coming months.”

2020-03-14T20: 06: 19.320Z

UK coronavirus tests will be “primarily” given to: – all patients in critical care for pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) or flu like illness– all other patients requiring admission to hospital for pneumonia, ARDS or flu like illness– where an outbreak has occurred in a residential or care setting, for example long-term care facility, prisonsThe national health coalition added: All other individuals with a high temperature or new, continuous cough should stay at home for seven days.People do not need to call NHS111 to go into self-isolation.If your symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after seven days contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk.If you have no internet access, you should call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999.”

2020-03-14T20: 02: 19.730Z

UK health chiefs have set out who will get priority for virus testing as the country transitions into the “delay” phase of its coronavirus battle plansPublic Health England, NHS England the Department of Health and Social Care have agreed “to prioritise testing for those most at risk of severe illness from the virus”, adding: “Our aim is to save lives, protect the most vulnerable, and relieve pressure on our NHS.”They said in a joint statement: Those in hospital care for pneumonia or acute respiratory illness will be priority. This will mean those most at risk will be identified as early as possible, speeding up access to the right care and treatment.People who are in the community with a fever or cough do not usually need testing.”

2020-03-14T19: 02: 33.756Z

Residents in Rome conducted a round of applause from their balconies at midday on Saturday to recognise the work of medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic.The applause lasted around five minutes, and was to express gratitude to medical staff, an onlooker said.Italy’s infection count currently stands at more than 21,000 cases.

2020-03-14T18: 42: 18.826Z

Irish airline Aer Lingus responded to the US-Britain travel ban saying: We’re assessing the impact of new US government restrictions announced today on travel from Ireland and the UK to the United States. We will communicate directly with affected guests as soon as possible.All travel before 31 May can be changed to a later date and/or destination. No change fees apply. A fare difference may apply.”The Embassy of Ireland in the USA tweeted: “Travel from US to Ireland remains unaffected by the @DHSgov announcement.”Restrictions do not apply for travel from the US to Ireland & transatlantic flights continue to operate as scheduled.”

2020-03-14T18: 30: 15.010Z

Asked about the US travel ban, a British Airways spokesman cited the airline’s “book with confidence” policy.Customers who are booked to fly with the airline between March 14 and May 31 can cancel their booking and receive a voucher for the same value.The airline’s website says: “Vouchers are valid for 12 months and can be used to any destination.“Your voucher can be used as part payment towards a future booking to any destination. It must be redeemed for travel on flights taken within 12 months of your original date of departure.”

2020-03-14T18: 11: 54.553Z

A second person has died and 39 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland. This brings the country’s total number of cases to 129 and the total number of deaths to two.The new cases include 29 men and 10 women.Twenty-one of the cases are in the east of the country, 13 in the south, three in the north-west and two in the west.Five new positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 34 and the total on the island to 163.Chief medical officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.”Meanwhile, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said his department is preparing guidance on supports available for landlords and tenants during the crisis.Mr Murphy said he has spoken to landlord groups and is engaging with tenant groups – saying this will continue over the coming days.“We are working to ensure both landlords and tenants are both protected during this difficult period,” he added.

2020-03-14T18: 05: 01.763Z

Virology expert Richard Tedder, of Imperial College London, has said the infection of a newborn baby raises “serious concerns” about transmission of the virus. He said: The description of the apparent detection of Covid-19 infection in a newly born child of a mother with Covid-19 infection herself raises concerns about the potential ways in which this transmission may have occurred.It is important to say at this point in time that the detection of Covid-19 nucleic acid on the sample from the child does not necessarily mean that the child was infected. It could well have come from the mother at the time of delivery, further follow-up of the infant will clarify whether or not the infant is infected.Previous data from colleagues in China, published in the journal The Lancet, albeit on a small number of mother and infant pairs, did not show infection in any of the infants at the time of birth.Neither did sampling of breast milk immediately after birth contain detectable virus.Thus, the UK observation of a possible neonatal transmission is unexpected and needs further confirmation.The question of risk to a newly born child being nursed by a mother who is known to be infected is a matter that will need careful consideration.The absence of detectable virus in breast milk would appear to reduce the risk of breastfeeding however the close, intimate and entirely understandable contact between a mother and her baby will raise questions about how best to care for them.”