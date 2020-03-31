🔥UK coronavirus news LIVE: Boris Johnson to host remote Cabinet meeting from self-isolation as police criticised over lockdown laws enforcement🔥

News

Coronavirus: the symptoms

Boris Johnson’s top team will meet via video link for a Cabinet meeting as the Government works on its coronavirus battle plan.

The Prime Minister, who has himself been infected , is self-isolating in Number 11 Downing Street but has been working remotely. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is in the same position , while Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and the PM’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings are self-isolating after experiencing symptoms in line with the virus.

It comes with the Government under mounting pressure to provide more protective equipment to frontline NHS staff .

Meanwhile, police were warned against being “overzealous” in their enforcement of lockdown laws, as people social distance to stem the virus’ spread.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-03-31T06: 03: 58.040Z

Questions over protective equipmentThe Prime Minister, who continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, has faced heavy criticism over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline NHS staff.This issue and criticism of the slow rollout of test are among those likely to be raised in the meeting of his top team, which he will chair via videolink from isolation in Downing Street on Tuesday morning.

2020-03-31T06: 00: 35.410Z

Cabinet meeting by video link Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of his Cabinet over video today. All members of the Cabinet are expected to connect using their computers. The PM has coronavirus and is self-isolating, as is Matt Hancock.

2020-03-31T01: 37: 05.596Z

NY governor begs for help amid ‘staggering’ number of deathsNew York’s governor has issued an urgent appeal for medical volunteers amid a “staggering” number of deaths from the coronavirus.”Please come help us in New York now,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said as the state’s death toll climbed by more than 250 in a single day to a total of more than 1,200 victims, most of them in the city.He said an additional one million health care workers are needed to tackle the crisis.”We’ve lost over 1,000 New Yorkers,” Mr Cuomo said. “To me, we’re beyond staggering already. We’ve reached staggering.”

2020-03-30T23: 26: 34.856Z

1 million Americans tested for coronavirus – TrumpDonald Trump has said that more than 1 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus as he urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures.”Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus,” he said.“This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days.”He referred to the testing number as a milestone.

2020-03-30T22: 06: 38.853Z

Prince William ‘considers joining virus fight as air ambulance pilot’The Duke of Cambridge is said to be seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to “do his bit” in the fight against coronavirus.Prince William, who spent two years flying medics to emergencies from 2015, is reported to have said he now wants to get back in the cockpit.

2020-03-30T21: 49: 06.053Z

2020-03-30T21: 37: 47.856Z

2020-03-30T21: 36: 00.433Z

2020-03-30T20: 39: 56.230Z

2020-03-30T20: 20: 15.760Z

2020-03-30T19: 58: 27.656Z

Dr Holohan was asked whether unrestricted movement across the Irish border should continue in the context of differing health policies on tackling the virus.The senior medic said the issue of all-Ireland travel would be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team. He said potential further restrictions on movement onto the island would also be considered.“We won’t rule anything in or rule anything out – will give further consideration again tomorrow, and that will include questions of movement on the island,” he said

2020-03-30T19: 44: 41.716Z

Chief Scientist Patrick Vallance said that social distancing measures are ‘already’ making a difference

2020-03-30T19: 43: 29.450Z

The sign language interpreter was the star of the press conference for some viewers

2020-03-30T19: 32: 36.560Z

Professor Nolan said the rate had to drop further if the healthcare system was to cope with the peak of the virus.“Clearly we’re flattening the curve,” he said. “And by definition that pushes the peak further out. And that’s good news. That’s what we want.“We need a lot more information before we can tell you how far out and how big that is, but the bottom line is we really need to suppress the curve, we need to flatten that much more (than 15%) in order to make it a manageable epidemic, and that’s why the key message is: if you suspect you have this disease you really must ensure that you infect nobody else.“If you infect more than one person on average, collectively we’re going find it very difficult to manage this.”

2020-03-30T19: 31: 54.153Z

Epidemic modelling expert Professor Philip Nolan has said social distancing measures have more than halved the growth rate of coronavirus in Ireland.The 33% rate recorded before restrictions were put in place has fallen to 15% in recent days, the chairman of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG) said.

2020-03-30T19: 20: 47.163Z

The number of people who have died in Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by eight to 54, the Irish National Public Health emergency team has reported.

2020-03-30T18: 52: 59.576Z

A total of 295 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday in the Republic, bringing the overall number to 2,910.Six of the eight deaths reported on Monday occurred in the east of the country, one in the south and one in the west.Five were female and three were male.The median age of the eight victims was 86. Six had underlying health conditions, officials said.

2020-03-30T18: 35: 19.583Z

