🔥UK coronavirus news LIVE: Boris Johnson to hold Covid-19 Cobra meeting as swathes of US and Europe shut down🔥

Boris Johnson will hold a Cobra meeting today to discuss stricter coronavirus-tackling measures ahead of the first of daily press conferences updating the public on Covid-19.

It comes as swathes of Europe, the US and Australia began locking down cities and borders in a bid to stem the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reported on a Public Health England briefing which warned health chiefs the epidemic in the UK could last until spring next year and could lead up to 7.9 million people being admitted to hospital.

As the UK death toll reached 35 on Sunday , Health Secretary Matt Hancock said over-70s could be told to stay home for up to four months within the “coming weeks”.

