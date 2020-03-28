🔥UK coronavirus news LIVE: Boris Johnson to continue to lead coronavirus response from isolation🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson will continue leading the UK response to the coronavirus pandemic while in isolation in Downing Street after testing positive for the disease.

Two of his key lieutenants will also remain in self-isolation on Saturday, after Health Secretary Matt Hancock also confirmed he has Covid-19 and Professor Chris Whitty exhibited symptoms.

The dramatic developments came as a total of 759 people died in UK hospitals after being diagnosed with the virus, while 113,777 tested positive and hundreds of thousands more are thought to be infected.

It comes as cases topped more than 575,000 worldwide as a number of US states struggle to contain the virus and deaths surge in Italy and Spain.

2020-03-28T07: 59: 19.100Z

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus crisis in the UK and across the world.Check back here throughout the day for the all the latest.

2020-03-27T23: 02: 36.163Z

2020-03-27T22: 42: 16.050Z

2020-03-27T22: 35: 39.610Z

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey added: These high-visibility patrols are to provide re-assurance and social-distancing advice to the public.Garda members will pro-actively engage positively with people. An Garda Siochana will police as it has always done with the consent of the people.It is in everybody’s interest that people comply with these measures.

2020-03-27T22: 35: 19.090Z

Ireland’s Garda said high-visibility patrolling would be rolled out to enforce lockdown measuresThe Garda said high-visibility patrolling would be under way across the country during the weekend to encourage compliance with the restrictions.The policing operation runs from Friday night until Monday morning and will involve thousands of gardai on foot, bike and mobile patrols.Acknowledging that the “vast majority” of people were behaving responsibly, the force warned it would intervene where venues or outlets were not in compliance or where groups of people were not adhering to recommended measures.Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “An Garda Siochana’s priority is keeping people safe and that will continue this weekend. There will be a major policing plan across the country with high visibility of Garda members at key locations.“It is vital that people adhere to the social-distancing guidelines. This will reduce the spread of Covid-19 and save lives. The vast majority of people are complying with the guidelines and we want that to continue this weekend. By all of us working together, we can flatten the curve and keep our loved ones safe.”

2020-03-27T22: 24: 58.893Z

Competition laws suspended for Isle of Wight ferries to help maintain vital transport linksCompetition laws have been suspended for the operators of ferries for the Isle of Wight to help maintain vital transport links.The move has been taken to allow the three operators, Hovertravel, Wightlink and Red Funnel to work together to enable food, freight and medical supplies to be transported even when passenger numbers have dropped.The firms are also likely to be affected by staff absences because of self-isolation and illness.A spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The relaxation of rules under the Competition Act 1998 will help ferry operators to continue to run essential services despite reduced usage during the virus, maintaining a vital route for those who cannot work from home and those needing medical treatment.”It will also mean the operators can work together to allow for essential food, freight and medical supplies to be transported between the Isle of Wight and the mainland.”The operators will be able to discuss and agree routes and coordinate staff resourcing to ensure that ferries will still run regularly across the Solent, delivering a critical service on which Isle of Wight residents depend.”

2020-03-27T22: 22: 24.600Z

Responding to the news of increased testing for healthcare workers, Dr James Gill, honorary clinical lecturer at Warwick Medical School, said: Currently PCR testing requires swabs to be taken from a possibly infected patient’s airway, with the additional potential hazard for health care providers administering the test.The PCR test then requires transport of the swab to an appropriate lab for processing, with the inherent issues of potential false positive/negative results, a major factor in which may be how the sample is taken.The development of an antibody or serological test may revolutionise diagnosis and also screening for Covid-19, as it provides a rapid bedside test not that dissimilar to a pregnancy test, or a diabetic’s blood sugar test.The patient provides a drop of blood, which 15 minutes later would provide a clear – antibody present or not – result. The antibody status of a patient will also allow the identification of people who have had the infection and subsequently recovered, not something possible with PCR testing.Again there is the potential for false positives/negatives with antibody tests, particularly influenced by when a person is tested in the course of their infection. Nevertheless, the release of an antibody test may have profoundly positive effects in our ability to fight coronavirus, and is an example of good news which recently we have been sorely lacking.

2020-03-27T22: 20: 10.660Z

Principality Stadium in Wales to be turned into field hospitalThe home of Welsh rugby union is to be turned into a temporary hospital to provide around 2,000 extra beds for coronavirus patients.The Principality Stadium has been offered to NHS Wales as a makeshift field hospital to provide extra capacity should hospitals in the Cardiff area become overwhelmed by Covid-19 sufferers.Clinicians from the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board are working with the managers of the iconic stadium and a range of specialist contractors to create the new facility.As well as Cardiff, other field hospitals are also being set up across the UK.

2020-03-27T22: 19: 27.210Z

Channel 4 delays Bake Off filmingChannel 4 has delayed filming for The Great British Bake Off due to the coronavirus pandemic.The broadcaster was due to start taping the 11th series in spring, with Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig as the show’s new co-host alongside Noel Fielding.A spokeswoman said filming would begin when it was “safe to proceed”.Bake Off is the latest show to be affected by the outbreak, with filming for soaps including Coronation Street and EastEnders, and dramas including Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty halted for the foreseeable future.A statement said: “We continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of Public Health England and we will delay filming on The Great British Bake Off until it is safe to proceed.”Toksvig, 61, announced her departure from the show in January, saying she wanted to spend more time on her other work.

2020-03-27T22: 17: 57.766Z

Coronavirus infections top 575,000 worldwide as cases soar in USCovid-19 cases have topped more than 575,000 worldwide as a number of American states struggle to contain the virus and deaths surge in Italy and Spain.While New York remained the worst hit city in the US, Americans braced for worsening conditions elsewhere, with worrisome infection numbers being reported in New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.”We are not through this. We’re not even half-way through this,” said Joseph Kanter of the Louisiana Department of Health, which has recorded more than 2,700 cases, more than five times what it had a week ago.New Orleans’ Ernest N Morial Convention Centre is being converted into a massive hospital as officials prepared for thousands more patients than they could accommodate.In New York, where there are more than 44,000 cases, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 passed 6,000 on Friday, double what it had been three days earlier.Governor Andrew Cuomo called for 4,000 more temporary beds across New York City, where the Jacob K Javits Convention Centre has already been converted into a hospital.

2020-03-27T22: 15: 32.950Z

An update from earlier…Trump signs $2.2tn package into law as Covid-19 cases soar past 92kUS President Donald Trump has signed an historic $2.2 trillion (£1.78 trillion) coronavirus rescue package into law. It came after the US Congress passed what has become the biggest economic relief bill in US history. Strong majorities of both Democrats and Republicans on Friday voted in favour of the sweeping measure.

2020-03-27T22: 07: 18.026Z

2020-03-27T21: 43: 15.766Z

Covid-19 ‘could affect clocks going forward on Sunday’Coronavirus could affect the clocks going forward on Sunday morning, according to the GMB union in Yorkshire.The organisation said that contractors told Wakefield Council their work to manually change the clocks would not go ahead this year. The time on a number of prominent clocks in Yorkshire will therefore not be altered to British Summer Time for some months, the union said.

2020-03-27T21: 39: 48.536Z

Mr Varadkar added: “Freedom was hard won in our country. And it jars with us to restrict and limit individual liberties, even temporarily. But freedom is not an abstract concept. We give it meaning every single day in the way we live our lives, and the decisions we take willingly to protect our loved ones and colleagues.“So I’m asking people to give meaning to our freedom and liberty by agreeing to these restrictions, restricting how we live our lives, so that others may live.“I’m asking us, for a time, to forego our personal liberties and freedoms for a greater cause. And I’m appealing to every man, woman and child in our country to make these sacrifices, not out of self interest but for the love of each other.“To begin each day knowing that every single imposition, every single inconvenience, every irritation, every lost opportunity will save lives and help our health service to cope.“The whole world is suffering during this pandemic and Ireland is no different.“What happens next is up to each and every one of us.”

2020-03-27T21: 39: 32.770Z

Mr Varadkar said health chiefs were concerned that more than 50% of the confirmed cases in Ireland involved community transmission and that clusters were developing in places such as nursing homes and residential care settings.“We believe that now is the time for these further actions,” he said.“I said there would be a calm before the storm. And the aim of every single action that we’ve taken is to reduce the impact of that storm in our country, to slow the virus down, to push it back and to contain it.”He added: “We’re not prisoners of fate. We can influence what’s going to happen to us next. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves.”

2020-03-27T21: 03: 20.166Z

More rules for movement in IrelandTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a range of further restrictions on public movement in Ireland.For the next two weeks, he said people must remain in their homes.He said people could only leave their home in a limited number of circumstances, including essential work, food shopping, medical appointments, brief exercise and vital family reasonsMr Varadkar said all people over the age of 70, and those in high-risk categories, would be “cocooned” for the period until Sunday April 12.“These are radical actions aimed at saving as many people’s lives as possible in the days and weeks ahead,” he said.

2020-03-27T21: 00: 11.496Z

Oprah practising social distancingOprah Winfrey says she has banished her long-time partner to the guest house as she practises social distancing at home.The 66-year-old entertainment star says Stedman Graham, 69, has been quarantined after he became a higher risk from taking a number of flights.She said: “I have now-grown girls from South Africa here (but) Stedman’s on lockdown at the guest house. He’s still there, asking ‘when can I come? When can I come to the main house?’ He’s still got, hmm, till Monday.”Earlier this week Winfrey posted a video of her talking to Graham as he poked his head outside of the guest house window. She said he must stay in the guest house because he had been flying recently and they are trying to be safe.She said: “I’m getting ready to take him some food down there now for lunch. But I’m playing it as safe as I possibly can. Nobody goes out and nobody comes in.”

2020-03-27T20: 34: 43.196Z

2020-03-27T20: 18: 21.090Z

