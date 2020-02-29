🔥UK Coronavirus LIVE: Urgent search for source of latest UK case as government prepares emergency measures to tackle outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Health chiefs are working round-the-clock to discover how a man in England contracted coronavirus after he became the first person to be infected within the UK.

Unlike the 19 other confirmed cases in Britain, the man, from Surrey, had not been abroad recently, meaning he had caught the Covid-19 disease off an unknown carrier.

It comes as the government prepares to publish emergency measures next week – if the virus spreads – to help the NHS, schools and other public health bodies cope with any serious rise in cases.

On Friday, a British man became the first UK citizen to die from coronavirus after being infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship which has been quarantined in Japan since the start of February.

Ms Whately said thoroughly washing hands and coughing or sneezing into a tissue before disposing of it remained the best way of limiting the spread of coronavirus.Asked about the increasing use of face masks, she told the BBC:The advice I have been given is that members of the public are not particularly recommended to use face masks.They may be used by clinicians but actually they are not something that is recommended for the general public.The important thing is the handwashing advice and the use of tissues.”

Health Minister Helen Whately said it was “likely” more people in the UK would contract coronavirus and that plans were in place should it become a pandemic.The Conservative MP told BBC Newsnight:I can’t reiterate enough that we are well prepared but we do have to recognise that it is likely we will see more cases in the UK.We have plans in place and have carried out exercises so in the event of something like a flu pandemic, we are ready.And those plans have been continuously updated ever since the outbreak in China of the coronavirus.”Asked whether that meant mass gatherings could be banned and schools closed, such as in parts of Italy, she said such measures were “being considered”.Clearly, how to deal with those sorts of things absolutely has been considered and is being considered. That is rightly all part of the planning,” she added.But Ms Whatley said there was still “very clear guidance” that “schools should not be, in general, planning to close”.