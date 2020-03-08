🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Three million NHS volunteers being lined up to help fight virus outbreak after UK toll hits 206🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Health Secretary is preparing to mobilise an army of up to three million NHS volunteers to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Willing volunteers are being called on to give up a few hours to help out in hospitals, nursing homes and community centres.

In the event that the outbreak is declared a pandemic, Matt Hancock has said he will guarantee volunteers will have their permanent jobs protected for a month by legislation which will reach the Commons this week.

It comes after it was confirmed 206 people had tested positive for the virus in the UK as of Saturday morning.

Live Updates

2020-03-08T08: 04: 00.010Z

More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including the Lombardy region and at least 14 provinces in neighbouring regions.The measures will be in place until April 3.

2020-03-08T08: 01: 47.906Z

Good morning and welcome to our live coronavirus updates.

2020-03-07T21: 52: 01.320Z

San Francisco has reported six new cases of coronavirus, raising the city’s total to eight.

2020-03-07T21: 32: 38.283Z

Bahrain has called on people who have travelled to Lebanon, Egypt, Italy or South Korea to self-quarantine for two weeks from the day of their arrival, the Health Ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.

2020-03-07T21: 17: 12.210Z

The latest three cases in Northern Ireland are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case.Further positive tests have been expected and the advice to the public remains unchanged.Northern Ireland is still in the containment phase.

2020-03-07T21: 16: 57.713Z

Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.Health officials said that the new cases bring the total number of people with Covid-19 to seven in the region.

2020-03-07T21: 11: 46.836Z

A team of health workers from the U.S. Public Health Service arrived at the beleaguered LifeCare nursing home on Saturday. The first deaths on the East Coast were announced on Friday, with two people succumbing in Florida.

2020-03-07T21: 11: 35.803Z

The two latest deaths were in Washington’s King County, the hardest hit area in the United States after the virus spread among residents at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.

2020-03-07T21: 11: 20.180Z

More than half of all U.S. states have reported cases of the coronavirus.

2020-03-07T21: 10: 41.356Z

Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York jumped by 21 overnight and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco.

2020-03-07T20: 44: 39.636Z

The two residents at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver tested positive after a health worker at the facility was detected with the coronavirus, prompting authorities to conduct extended tests, British Columbia health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

2020-03-07T20: 32: 10.740Z

Two residents at a long-care facility in British Columbia with no recent travel history have tested positive for the new coronavirus infection, making it Canada’s first known case of the disease at a nursing home, provincial officials said on Saturday

2020-03-07T20: 25: 18.550Z

he American Film Institute says it is postponing its 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring Julie Andrews in an apparent response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

2020-03-07T20: 14: 01.670Z

Egypt confirmed 33 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday on a River Nile cruise ship.None of the new cases were showing symptoms of the virus, Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters. Of 12 suspected cases among the crew announced on Friday, 11 tested negative, she said, but would nevertheless be quarantined for two weeks.

2020-03-07T20: 01: 57.566Z

Read more here: Italy ‘to quarantine all of Lombardy’ in fight against coronavirusEvening StandardThe Italian government will adopt new tough measures to try to contain the spread of coronavirus, including telling people not to enter or leave the hardest-hit region of Lombardy. Reuters has reported that their reporters have seen a draft of the decree to quarantine Lombardy. So far only a few limited areas of northern Italy, known as “red zones”, have been quarantined, but in a dramatic escalation the draft tells people not to enter or leave Lombardy or 11 provinces in other regions.

2020-03-07T19: 47: 05.816Z

2020-03-07T19: 31: 56.106Z

The patient’s close contacts will receive advice from the public health authority.Specialists from PHE are also working with the Isle of Wight Council and NHS colleagues following a confirmed case of coronavirus on the island.The individual is receiving treatment and is in isolation.Alison Barnett, centre director for Public Health England South East, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with a person who is a resident of the Isle of Wight and had recently returned from overseas travel.”

2020-03-07T19: 30: 14.883Z

The first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in North Tyneside.Wendy Burke, director of public health at North Tyneside Council, said the adult was following Public Health England (PHE) guidance and self-isolating at home.

2020-03-07T19: 13: 20.346Z

Italy is facing a possible recession due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hotel occupancy rates in the lagoon city are down to 1%-2%.”‘The surface of the Grand Canal is like glass because the boats that transport merchandise are not there. On the vaporetti (water buses), there are only five or six people,” Stefania Stea, vice president of the Venice hoteliers association, said.