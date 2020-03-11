🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Questions for Parliament after health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for Covid-19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Senior Government ministers could be tested for coronavirus after Health Minister Nadine Dorries became the first MP to be diagnosed with the illness.

It comes as new Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil his first Budget on Wednesday amid continued pressure from the outbreak.

Following Ms Dorries diagnosis, a Parliament spokesman said there were still no plans to suspend Parliament.

The number of cases in the UK rose to 382 on Tuesday , and a sixth death was confirmed.

Follow our LIVE updates on the outbreak here…

