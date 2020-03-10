🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Italy enters first day of nationwide lockdown as Foreign Office warns against travelling to nation🔥

News

›

UK

Italy: Coronavirus – In pictures

The latest headlines in your inbox

Italy is facing its first day of a nationwide lockdown in efforts to stem the spread of Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with all public gatherings banned and movement restricted across every Italian region.

It comes as the UK Foreign Office issued fresh travel advice, warning against all but essential travel to Italy.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty also warned that Britons with “minor” cold, flu or fever symptoms could soon to be asked to stay at home in self-isolation in a bid to tackle the outbreak.

Meanwhile, more than 140 Brits trapped on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in California could be flown home today, the government has said.

Follow here for live updates…

Live Updates

2020-03-10T07: 09: 33.050Z

Private equity firm KKR shuts London office as employee tests positive for coronavirusPrivate equity firm KKR & Co Inc said late on Monday an employee in its London office had tested positive for coronavirus, and that it would temporarily close both its London offices to have them sanitized.”Our London office has recently been impacted, with a member of staff being confirmed with COVID-19,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement, adding that the individual was at home and recovering well.As a necessary precaution, the company is temporarily closing both its London offices to implement a thorough cleaning and sanitization process and employees have been asked to work from home until further notice, the spokeswoman said.KKR said it also requires those employees with close contact with the impacted individual to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.KKR is the latest to join a slew of banks in London to send staff home and to other locations in a bid to contain the spread of the virus in the main financial hub.

2020-03-10T07: 08: 07.223Z

Cyprus’ largest hospital suspends services after doctor contracts coronavirus Cyprus’ largest medical facility suspended most services on Tuesday, authorities said, after a medical doctor heading the heart surgical ward tested positive for coronavirus.The 64-year-old doctor was one of two individuals first to test positive on the Mediterranean island. He had recently returned from Britain and had contact with patients.Effective Tuesday, all admissions, outpatient clinics, surgeries and visitations at Nicosia general hospital were suspended for 48 hours, when the situation would be reviewed, the health ministry announced early on Tuesday.The operation of the cardio surgery ward had also been suspended and patients would be gradually discharged, depending on their general health condition, the ministry said.

2020-03-10T07: 06: 50.673Z

Anyone in UK with cold or flu ‘will soon be asked to self-isolate’Anyone with a cold, flu or a fever is likely to soon be asked to stay at home in self-isolation, England’s chief medical officer has said.Professor Chris Whitty said the number of cases in the UK is going up and pointed to tighter measures aimed at protecting the public, particularly the vulnerable and elderly. It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters the UK will almost certainly move to the delay phase of tackling coronavirus.

2020-03-10T06: 58: 30.443Z

Britons warned against Italy travel as nationwide lockdown beginsBritish nationals have been warned against all but essential travel to Italy in fresh advice issued over the coronavirus outbreak. The UK government’s updated statement comes after the Italian Prime Minister extended the country’s lockdown measures to cover the entire country.

2020-03-10T04: 32: 05.986Z

Coronavirus incubation period an estimated five days, experts sayPeople infected with coronavirus could be symptomless for five days, experts have said. Researchers estimate that the average incubation period of Covid-19 is 5.1 days. They found that almost all (97.5 per cent) of those who develop symptoms appeared to do so within 11.5 days of infection. Experts led by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US studied 181 cases of people confirmed to be infected with Covid-19.

2020-03-10T02: 12: 06.413Z

COVID-19, storms and floods ‘keeping shoppers away from high streets’Coronavirus fears, storms and floods have kept shoppers away from Britain’s high streets, research has found. Spending on food and healthcare products increased towards the end of February amid concerns about COVID-19, according to an index. But spending on clothing was held down last month by the winter storms, the BRC (British Retail Consortium)-KPMG retail sales monitor said.

2020-03-09T22: 58: 12.773Z

Britons warned against all but essential travel to ItalyBritish nationals have been warned not to travel to Italy unless it “essential” in fresh advice issued over the coronavirus outbreak.The UK government’s fresh advice comes after the Italian Prime Minister extended the country’s lockdown measures to cover the entire country.All public gatherings are being banned and movement restricted across every region under the nationwide actions that will affect 60 million people.The UK’s Foreign Office issued a statement following Italy’s move, warning against all but essential travel to the country.It said: “We have amended our travel advice to recommend against all but essential travel to Italy. The safety of British nationals is always our number one priority.”The advice is that anyone who arrives from Italy subsequent to Italian government decision should now self-isolate for 14 days.”

2020-03-09T22: 41: 19.300Z

Donald Trump is giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak in the US.Speaking at the White House, the US President said the government is “taking care of the American public”.He said he is seeking possible payroll tax relief amid the outbreak and that the White House is “talking to the hotel industry” and other industries about its impact.

2020-03-09T20: 49: 23.383Z

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy puts nation on lockdown, meaning internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country.

2020-03-09T20: 41: 15.570Z

Breaking: Oxford University said a second student had tested positive for coronavirus.A statement said: “Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed that a student at the University of Oxford has tested positive for coronavirus. Our priority is providing support for affected students and their families, as well as offering support and information to other university staff, students, visitors and the local community. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to two.“PHE is currently assessing the individual and contacting those who had close contact with the student and will issue them with health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. PHE will also be advising the university on any necessary next steps.”

2020-03-09T18: 33: 41.523Z

A spokesman for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that a member of staff based at Aintree University Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 after recently returning from a holiday in Italy.“The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority and we are working with Public Health England and NHS England to inform and advise everyone who may have come into contact with this individual.“We have reiterated to our staff the protocols for controlling infection, which include checking for the latest updates on affected areas designated by the government and informing their manager if they have recently travelled to any of them.“Aintree University Hospital remains open and patients should attend their appointments as planned unless they are unwell. For the majority of people the risk from Covid-19 is low.”

2020-03-09T18: 27: 56.943Z

Cruise ship Brits to return on WednesdayA Foreign Office spokesman said: “We continue to work closely with the US authorities to repatriate British nationals on board the Grand Princess.“The US are currently planning for a flight to leave tomorrow evening, returning to the UK on Wednesday afternoon.“We remain in contact with all British nationals on board and will continue to offer support.”

2020-03-09T18: 15: 26.083Z

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “We welcome all efforts by government to provide supermarkets with greater flexibility in the way they supply their stores.“While there is plenty of stock available, the challenge for retailers has been to make sure all of it reaches shelves at the earliest opportunity.“It is essential that government continues to engage on other ways to alleviate the challenges for retailers.”

2020-03-09T18: 01: 42.563Z

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We have listened to our leading supermarkets and representatives from across the industry, and we are taking action to support their preparations. By allowing night time deliveries to our supermarkets and food retailers we can free them up to move their stocks more quickly from their warehouses to their shelves.“Our retailers have well-established contingency plans in place and are taking all the necessary steps to ensure consumers have the food and supplies they need.“I will continue to work closely with them over the coming days and weeks on this.”

2020-03-09T18: 01: 21.950Z

Supermarkets extending delivery timesThe hours during which deliveries can be made to supermarkets and other food retailers will be extended to help the industry respond to coronavirus, the government has said.An announcement issued by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the government will work with local authorities so food retailers can increase the frequency of deliveries to their stores and move stocks more quickly from warehouses across the country to replenish their shelves.The statement said: “Current rules mean that deliveries are prohibited overnight so that vehicles do not disturb residents.“The government will temporarily relax the enforcement of restrictions to give greater flexibility.”

2020-03-09T18: 00: 30.920Z

Latest coronavirus death was in London: The latest patient to die of coronavirus in the UK passed away at a hospital in Sutton, London.Daniel Elkeles, chief executive for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their seventies who was very unwell with a number of significant and long-term health conditions has passed away at St Helier Hospital. They had tested positive for Covid-19.“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

2020-03-09T17: 57: 24.723Z

Fifth patient has died of coronavirus in the UKNHS England has confirmed the death.More details to follow.

2020-03-09T17: 42: 48.643Z

Breaking: Death toll in Italy rises to 463 from 366 Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases rose by almost 2,000.

2020-03-09T17: 39: 02.570Z

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the aim of the measures that would be introduced was to “reduce the peak numbers up to 50%” and lower the mortality rate in the at-risk group by 20-30%.But he said it would be wrong to try to “suppress” the disease completely because it could result in a winter outbreak at a time of maximum pressure for the NHS.“What you can’t do is suppress this thing completely, and what you shouldn’t do is suppress it completely because all that happens then is it pops up again later in the year when the NHS is at a more vulnerable stage in the winter and you end up with another problem,” he said.

2020-03-09T17: 38: 34.130Z

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish government has a plan if Covid-19 becomes a pandemic.He said: “We have a pandemic plan but it needs to be updated and we will most likely have an updated plan by Friday.“Bear in mind, we are already a few weeks behind the UK in terms of the spread of the virus.”