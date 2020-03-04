🔥UK Coronavirus LIVE: Hospitals 'told to see patients via video link' as Covid-19 cases rise🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

NHS England has told hospital trusts to carry out more video-based consultations to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading, according to reports.

In a letter to hospitals and health organisations, NHS England outlined steps to prepare for a possible surge in the number of patients, the BBC reported.

It comes after the Government released their battle plan which included the NHS delaying non-urgent care in event of a major Covid-19 outbreak.

In Britain, the number of cases has jumped to 51 this week while more than 93,000 have been reported globally.

2020-03-04T07: 23: 40.450Z

Professor Chris Whitty has told Sky News that the group of people the Government is most anxious to protect are elderly people or those with pre-existing conditions. “The risks are much higher in those older people,” he said, adding that specific advice will be given to those in care.He added that the only people they recommend to wear a mask is those who have got the infection to help reduce the risk of spreading.

2020-03-04T07: 11: 03.933Z

World Bank commits £9.4bn in emergency aid to help fight coronavirusEvening StandardThe World Bank has committed £9.4 billion in aid for developing countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus. The emergency package is designed to help countries detect when the virus crosses their borders and purchase medical equipment. Leaders around the world are pledging to shield their nations from the worst outcomes of the outbreak amid warnings a slowdown could tip countries into recession.

2020-03-04T04: 43: 17.703Z

The Duke of Cambridge has joked about unwittingly “spreading” coronavirus while meeting well-wishers during a tour of Ireland Irish tour.William poked fun at himself after he questioned a paramedic about whether he thought coverage of the illness was being “hyped up” by the media.He talked about the infection as he chatted to emergency workers alongside the Duchess of Cambridge at a reception hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett in the Gravity Bar at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.​The duke asked Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough’.”Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”Later he grimaced with mock horror as he said: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry… We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”The duke’s comments came as it emerged he and Kate are taking advice on the coronavirus threat, but will continue meeting people as usual.

2020-03-04T00: 31: 19.666Z

Face mask ads banned for ‘misleading’ coronavirus claimsTwo companies have been banned from using “scaremongering” adverts for face masks which made false claims about the product’s ability to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the ads were “likely to cause fear without justifiable reason”.It has now banned the “scaremongering” adverts, which appeared on Amazon and on the Scottish Sun website, and said their claims went against advice offered by the public health authority.

2020-03-03T23: 50: 00.290Z

Coronavirus and the Government’s action plan to combat its spread are a focus point for the UK’s national newspapers on Wednesday.Many of the papers have the latest developments on the issue splashed across the front page. Here’s a look at what they’re saying:

2020-03-03T21: 25: 10.536Z

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland.Health Minister Simon Harris said on Twitter: “We have a 2nd confirmed case of Covid19 in Ireland.“While not unexpected, please continue to take advice from @roinnslainte & @HSELive on how best to protect your health.“A number of decisions taken by National Public Health Emergency Team today. Thanks to all working so hard.”

2020-03-03T21: 17: 13.096Z

2020-03-03T20: 59: 33.573Z

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may take further steps to address travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.Trump, speaking to reporters ahead of a visit with U.S. health researchers to discuss the virus outbreak, said he was considering taking action regarding travel to virus “hot spots” but gave no other details.”We’ve been very stringent, but we’re now looking at other countries that have been badly affected, and we’re thinking of doing something,” Trump said, adding: “We don’t want to do that, but we’re looking at other countries.”Trump said his administration was eyeing Italy, South Korea and Japan “very closely, and we’ll make the right determination at the right time.”Asked what other countries his administration was considering targeting, Trump declined to say but added: “They are the hot spots right now.”

2020-03-03T20: 31: 15.310Z

Sick leave rules could be changed to allow people to sign themselves off work for two weeks in response to coronavirus fears, the Health Secretary has indicated.Matt Hancock told MPs the issue was “under review” given the current situation means a person must give their employer a doctor’s note if they have been ill for more than seven days.The SNP had warned the isolation period for coronavirus is 14 days and action might be needed to prevent people turning up at their GP surgery halfway through the period – thereby increasing the risk of potential infection.

2020-03-03T20: 28: 14.053Z

The death rate for people infected with coronavirus is “significantly ramped up” among people over the age of 80, officials said.England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said that overall around 1% of people who become infected “might end up dying”.The government’s new battle plan for tackling the virus states that the elderly and people with pre-existing illnesses would be at highest risk.Worst-case scenario planning has estimated that up to 80% of the population could become infected.But Prof Whitty said the figure was likely to be much lower.

2020-03-03T20: 00: 56.710Z

WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH REPORTS TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES NOW STANDS AT 27, INCLUDING 9 DEATHS, UP FROM 18 CASES AND 6 DEATHS ON MONDAY

2020-03-03T19: 28: 44.956Z

Washington state has reported a seventh death from coronavirus.All of the Covid-19 deaths in the United States so far have been in the Seattle area.A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Centre in Seattle said the patient died on February 26.She said the person had been a resident at a suburban Seattle care facility that has reported multiple virus cases and deaths.The spokeswoman said some hospital staff may have been exposed while treating the patient but officials do not believe other patients were.The hospital staff are being monitored and screened daily.Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre and the University of Washington said they had evidence the Covid-19 virus may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected.If true, that could mean that there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the area.

2020-03-03T19: 24: 43.553Z

The Vatican is insisting Pope Francis is only suffering from a cold, not coronavirus. Francis came down with the cold last week, skipped several official audiences and on Sunday announced he would stay home from a week-long spiritual retreat outside Rome to recover.On Tuesday, Rome daily Il Messaggero reported he had tested negative for the coronavirus.Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni didn’t confirm or deny the Messaggero report, but stressed that Francis had been diagnosed with a cold and that it was “running its course, without symptoms linked to other pathologies.” The 83-year-old Francis generally has good health but he lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness when he was a young man. Italy is in the midst of a coronavirus emergency in the north, with more than 2,500 positive cases.

2020-03-03T19: 19: 48.453Z

Argentina Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia on Tuesday confirmed the South American country’s first case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus.The patient, a 43-year-old man, arrived in Argentina on March 1 after a two-week trip that included northern Italy, another health ministry official said. Northern Italy is grappling with one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the respiratory illness outside of China.Health Access Secretary Carla Vizzotti said Argentina is still in the containment stage in dealing with the virus. “Containment means that we will work on the early detection of possible cases, confirming or ruling them out.”The first confirmed case of the coronavirus in South America was reported in Brazil on Feb. 26.The illness, called COVID-19, first emerged in central China late last year. It has now spread to nearly 80 countries including Mexico, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic, with the worst outbreaks outside of China in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

2020-03-03T19: 19: 20.500Z

Donald Trump says he is considering cutting off travel to other coronavirus hot spots

2020-03-03T19: 18: 43.366Z

Washington state reports seventh death from coronavirus.

2020-03-03T19: 16: 07.613Z

Stormont’s leaders are set to scale back their St Patrick’s Day trip to the United States in response to the coronavirus outbreak.The PA news agency understands First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill intend to cancel plans for the New York leg of their itinerary at the start of next week.The DUP leader and Sinn Fein vice president are still anticipated to travel to Washington DC for a series of political meetings in the US capital later in the week.The move is believed to be in response to the unfolding Covid-19 situation, with the leaders intent on limiting their time away from Stormont.The Executive Office has yet to formally confirm the move.A spokesman said: “Ministers plan to travel to the United States next week to meet political and business leaders. The precise arrangements will be dependent on their broader ministerial responsibilities including Executive preparations to combat Covid-19. Further details of the visit will be provided in due course.”

2020-03-03T18: 45: 39.726Z

Gareth Southgate says England are “planning as normal” for Euro 2020, despite the threat posed by the Coronavirus outbreak.Uefa are confident that this summer’s tournament will be able to go ahead, even though it is being hosted by 12 different European countries, meaning hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to travel to games across the continent.In preparation, England are due to play two friendlies later this month, against Italy and Denmark. Italy is the European nation that has been worst hit by the outbreak, with a host of top flight domestic matches postponed to try to halt the spread of the disease, and the FA are waiting to see whether the Wembley meeting can take place.Were either of the games called off, it would be a significant blow for Southgate, who is expected to name his squad towards the end of May, prior to the final tournament warm-up matches.However, speaking in Amsterdam at the draw for the 2020/21 Uefa Nations League – which Scotland boss Steve Clarke did not attend because of fears over Coronavirus – the Three Lions boss was remaining calm.“We’re here first and foremost so defying medical science by managing to travel,” he said. “None of us know really, is the reality.“We’re always guided by the government in this instance. I’m a bit old fashioned and old school, I think you just crack on with life and make sure you follow the sensible guidelines.“The reality is that the situation is constantly developing and information is constantly coming out. We can’t affect it so we’ll just have to wait and hear but as far as we’re concerned we’re planning as normal.”

2020-03-03T18: 41: 16.186Z

The coronavirus has been declared a level 4 incident – the highest level of emergency – for over a month.A letter was released yesterday reiterating this, an NHS spokesman said.

2020-03-03T18: 11: 02.290Z

A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to two, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of infections in the United States rose above 100 and the central bank acted to protect the economy.The 50-year-old man who lives in a New York suburb and works in Manhattan had an underlying respiratory illness and is hospitalized, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference. He said the patient had not traveled to countries hardest hit in the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.As of Monday evening, six people in the United States had died of the illness associated with the virus, all in Washington state, health officials said.There are now 108 people in 12 states with confirmed cases, including 11 through person-to-person transmission, according to U.S. health officials.The suburban Westchester County man was in serious condition, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, adding that the confirmation was made by the city’s public health laboratory on its first day of testing.