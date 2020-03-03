🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Government to set out battle plan amid warnings spread could accelerate🔥

And here, we recap some key facts about the virus and how to reduce its spread:What is a coronavirus?Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars).The strain that has recently emerged is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. The respiratory disease it causes has been named Covid-19 by WHO.Where did it come from?Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, the World Health Organisation says.The first cases identified were among people connected to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan in China.How is it spread?The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with the virus coughs or exhales.These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person and can be picked up other people touching them then touching their nose or mouth, it added.How can you stop it?Thorough hand-washing, maintaining distance from others, and avoiding hand-shakes are among the most effective measures for reducing your risk of catching coronavirus.Everyday precautions like carrying hand sanitiser, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when you cough or sneeze, rather than your hands, and binning used tissues immediately is also helpful, according to the NHS.Boris Johnson has urged people to wash their hands to the tune of Happy Birthday.What are the symptoms?Initial symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.More severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, sepsis and septic shock, which can lead to death.There are no specific treatments or vaccines for a new coronavirus but symptoms can be treated.Can people with no symptoms spread the virus?The jury is still out on this one, although scientists believe there is evidence of asymptomatic transmission.The Department of Health has said it believes the risk of catching coronavirus from someone with no symptoms at all is low.But because many people with Covid-19 experience only mild symptoms, particularly during the early stages of the disease, it is possible to catch it from someone who has mild symptoms.Are some groups more at risk?The Government says based on current evidence most cases appear to be mild and those who have died in Wuhan appear to have had pre-existing health conditions.The World Health Organisation has said about four in five people who contract the virus get mild symptoms and recover.But it added older people or patients with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes are more at risk of developing serious illness.