🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Brits urged to stay away from parents on Mother's Day after Boris Johnson's stark warning🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits are being urged not to visit their parents this Mother’s Day after a stark warning from the prime minister over the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson said last night that the NHS could be overwhelmed , similarly to how Italy’s health service has, if people do not heed advice on social distancing.

It comes after the number of confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began topped 5,000.

Of those diagnosed, 233 people who have been stricken with the virus have died.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-03-22T07: 12: 30.560Z

Mother’s Day warning Boris Johnson last night told people not to visit their parents today, in a bid to stem the coronavirus. In a stark warning message to the country, he said the NHS was in danger of being “overwhelmed” in the same way as the Italian healthcare system unless people heeded Government advice on “social distancing”.He urged people not to be tempted to make Mother’s Day visits. It comes after pubs, restaurants and cafes were shut down, while the National Trust announced it would close all parks and gardens as of today. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

2020-03-21T22: 24: 36.616Z

Read more here: Boris Johnson warns ‘accelerating’ coronavirus could overwhelm NHSEvening StandardBoris Johnson has warned the coronavirus outbreak is “accelerating”, as he urged people not to visit their parents on Mother’s Day. In stark message to the country, he said the NHS was in danger of being “overwhelmed” in the same way as the Italian healthcare system unless people heeded Government advice on “social distancing”.

2020-03-21T22: 24: 21.950Z

Boris Johnson has warned the NHS could be overwhelmed by the coronavirus as he urged Britons not to visit their mums on Mother’s Day.

2020-03-21T21: 53: 20.903Z

Read more here: Ant and Dec relaunch ITV mental health campaign to combat coronavirusEvening StandardAnt and Dec have relaunched ITV’s mental wellness campaign in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Britain Get Talking, a riff on Britain’s Got Talent, aims to improve the mental or physical health of some 10 million people, and is supported by mental health charities Mind and YoungMinds.

2020-03-21T21: 52: 37.893Z

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergency and essential services, can be jailed up to a year, the army said.”Anyone going outside will be subjecting themselves to punishment,” Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni told Jordan’s Al Mamlaka news channel.The curfew, in which thousands of soldiers have been deployed inside cities and on main highways across the country, is in place until further notice.

2020-03-21T21: 42: 05.660Z

Ant and Dec have relaunched ITV’s mental wellness campaign in response to the coronavirus pandemic.Britain Get Talking, a riff on Britain’s Got Talent, aims to improve the mental or physical health of some 10 million people, and is supported by mental health charities Mind and YoungMinds.The presenting duo announced the initiative’s return during Saturday Night Takeaway, which aired without a studio audience for the first time.

2020-03-21T21: 41: 37.916Z

Cyprus registered its first death from coronavirus on Saturday, the health ministry said, involving an individual who had underlying health issues.No further details were made available in a health ministry statement. As of Saturday, Cyprus had 84 cases of coronavirus in the southern government controlled areas.

2020-03-21T21: 28: 33.930Z

Kuwait will impose a curfew nationwide starting on Sunday at 5 p.m. till 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA said on Saturday, citing the cabinet.The cabinet also decided to extend a suspension of government and private agencies for two weeks.Kuwait has recorded 176 cases of coronavirus.

2020-03-21T21: 27: 50.030Z

Mr Corbyn said Labour would continue to work “constructively” with the Government and that its proposals were intended to strengthen its response to the crisis.He wrote: “We welcome the direction of the Chancellor’s announcements yesterday. But we continue to have concerns that the plans do not provide the economic security that everyone needs to be able to take precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

2020-03-21T21: 02: 08.413Z

Qatar said it would deploy mobile patrols and set up checkpoints after enacting a ban on Saturday on all gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said a hotline would be opened for people to report breaches of the ban, and that violators would be arrested.The Gulf state also closed its parks and public beaches, but said food outlets, pharmacies and delivery services would operate normally.By Saturday, Qatar had recorded 481 cases of the coronavirus, but no deaths.

2020-03-21T20: 28: 48.963Z

The Scottish Government has issued a travel warning and criticised the “irresponsible behaviour” of those travelling to the Highlands in a bid to isolate from coronavirus.People with second homes and campervans have reportedly been travelling to the area in recent days despite warnings to stay at home.The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford posted on social media saying he had been contacted by the Nevis Range Centre in Fort William who “had to turn away around 30 camper vans”.

2020-03-21T20: 24: 43.220Z

Mr Corbyn also called for protection for workers from losing their jobs, more support for renters, improved social security, and an increase in statutory sick pay.The Islington MP said Labour would continue to work “constructively” with the Government and that its proposals were intended to strengthen its response to the crisis.He wrote: “We welcome the direction of the Chancellor’s announcements yesterday. But we continue to have concerns that the plans do not provide the economic security that everyone needs to be able to take precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

2020-03-21T20: 24: 05.343Z

Jeremy Corbyn is urging the Government to go further to ensure the economic security of everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic.The Labour leader welcomed plans set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to underwrite the wages of millions of workers who otherwise stood to be laid off as economic activity dried up.But in a letter to Boris Johnson, he said the Government needed to extend that support to cover the five million self-employed.

2020-03-21T20: 18: 29.330Z

Mr Hancock said we need many more:

2020-03-21T20: 10: 20.286Z

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says 4,500 retired healthcare workers have signed up since they were called to return to work to help battle coronavirus on Friday.Mr Hancock tweeted: “Delighted that 4,000 nurses and 500 doctors have signed up to return to the NHS in the first 48 hours of our call.“Brilliant support in our national effort tackling #coronavirus.In a video accompanying the post, he added: “But we need many more. It’s easy to do, and we will make sure that your service is put to best effect.“The whole country needs the NHS right now and if you’re a retired doctor or a retired nurse then your NHS needs you.”

2020-03-21T19: 41: 52.243Z

Nicola Sturgeon has thanked pubs and other venues across Scotland that took measures to close after her speech on Friday.In a tweet, the Scottish First Minister also warned those who had not yet shut were putting lives at risk.She said: “My thanks to the vast majority of pubs etc that have complied with @scotgov request to close.“I’m seeing some suggestions on here that a small minority might not be complying.“If that’s true, make no mistake…lives are at risk as a result.“Please do the right thing now.”

2020-03-21T19: 37: 29.266Z

The National Trust is closing its parks and gardens from midnight “to help restrict the spread of the coronavirus”, it has announced.

2020-03-21T19: 27: 43.600Z

Egypt on Saturday ordered mosques and churches to shut their doors to worshippers in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after calls for the government to follow steps taken by neighbouring countries.The North African country reported nine new coronavirus cases and two fatalities on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement, bringing the totals to 294 confirmed infections and 10 deaths.Many on social media had criticised the government for not cancelling weekly Friday prayers and masses at which worshippers crowd into mosques and churches.The Ministry of Islamic Endowments said it would shut all mosques for two weeks “for the necessity of preserving souls”, but will allow them to broadcast prayer calls through loudspeakers.In another statement, the ministry stressed that mosques will not open during the closure even for funeral prayers, adding such sermons should be done in open areas.Egypt has more than 100,000 mosques.

2020-03-21T19: 18: 14.953Z

Justice Minister Judit Varga submitted legislation to parliament late on Friday that would extend the state of crisis indefinitely, and would impose prison sentences of up to 5 years on those hindering measures that are aimed at containing the spread of the virus and on those spreading false information.The government declared a state of emergency on March 11 which was valid for 15 days and now aims to extend it.”The aim of the proposal is … to allow Hungary’s government to create and keep in effect its special decrees” even if parliament does not hold a session due to coronavirus in 2020, the bill said.Opposition parties said on Saturday that they want an all-party discussion about the bill on Monday before parliament holds a session.”No one knows how long we have to maintain this state of crisis,” Mate Kocsis, head of the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group, told private television HirTv.Kocsis said the government wants to pass the bill in an accelerated procedure, which needs support from 80% of lawmakers. He asked opposition parties to back the legislation.The proposal raised concerns as it would give practically unlimited powers to the government without a clear timeframe, said thinktank Political Capital.”There is no rational explanation in the current situation for the extension of the state of emergency indefinitely,” the liberal thinktank said in a statement.In 2015, during the peak of the migration crisis, Hungary declared a state of emergency due to mass migration which has been in effect ever since, even though the number of migrants reaching Hungary’s southern border fence has fallen.

2020-03-21T19: 15: 41.390Z

The Hungarian government will ask parliament to extend a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus and seek powers to suspend laws and pass decrees to contain it, a draft bill submitted to parliament shows.Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has already closed schools, borders to foreign citizens, and limited the opening hours of shops and restaurants in the Central European country of 10 million.The number of confirmed cases stood at 103 on Saturday and four people have died.