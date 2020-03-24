🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Britons wake up to first day of police-enforced lockdown as Boris Johnson faces calls for clarity🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020
Trump claims shutdown could cause more deaths than coronavirus itselfDonald Trump has said he wants to reopen the US for business in weeks, not months, as he claimed continued closures could result in more deaths than the coronavirus itself.”We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem,” the president told reporters at a press briefing on Monday, echoing a tweet he sent late on Sunday.”We have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems.”Mr Trump claimed, without apparent evidence, that if closures stretched on for months there would be “probably more death from that than anything that we’re talking about with respect to the virus”.The US reported more than 100 deaths on Monday.There have been 557 deaths and nearly 44,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, according to figures from Johns Hopkins.

About the Author: John koli

