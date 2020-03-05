🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: British government may need to do 'extreme things' to protect elderly… as cruise ship is held off California amid Covid-19 fears🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

“Extreme things” may need to be done to protect the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions from coronavirus, England’s top doctor has said.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty issued the warning before he is due to be grilled by MPs on Thursday morning after the UK was hit by its biggest day-on-day spike in cases.

Meanwhile, the Grand Princess cruise ship is being held off the coast of California after a former passenger died from Covid-19.

Elsewhere, Italy is closing all schools and universities as it continues its fight against the most serious coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

2020-03-05T07: 34: 53.636Z

UEA advises against travel abroad over coronavirus concerns: The United Arab Emirates is urging citizens and other residents to avoid travelling abroad because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.Authorities in the Gulf state may order medical checks on returning travellers and ask them to stay in isolation at home, WAM cited a health ministry statement as saying.The UAE, which is closing schools and educational institutions for four weeks on March 8, said students and education workers would have to spend 14 days at home after returning from overseas.The Gulf Arab state is a major hub for international air travel and its Dubai airport is one of the world’s busiest.Dubai airport handled 86.4 million passengers last year, roughly 237,000 a day, most of whom were transiting.The UAE has reported at least 27 coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Dubai’s health authority said a student had contracted the virus from a parent who had travelled overseas.

2020-03-05T07: 14: 13.123Z

Top doctor to be grilled by MPs after UK coronavirus cases hit 87England’s top doctor is set to be grilled by MPs after the UK was hit by its biggest day-on-day spike in coronavirus cases. It comes after officials warned that a UK epidemic looked “likely,” with the number of confirmed patients rising to 87. Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty is due to appear before the Health and Social Care Committee on Thursday.

2020-03-05T05: 01: 37.133Z

Japan’s Olympics minister has said the country is committed to hosting the summer games as planned from July even as the coronavirus outbreak spread to new parts of the country.”Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes,” Seiko Hashimoto said in parliament.”An environment where athletes can feel at ease and focus should be firmly prepared.”The minister had caused controversy earlier this week by saying the contract for the games “could be interpreted as allowing a postponement” within calendar 2020.Japan’s western prefecture of Shiga reported its first coronavirus infection today, a day after the announcement of a first case in the southern prefecture of Miyazaki.

2020-03-05T03: 51: 07.123Z

Flybe collapses after coronavirus takes toll on struggling airlineFlybe has gone into administration after coronavirus took its toll on the already-struggling airline.The airline collapsed in the early hours of this morning.All flights were grounded as the business ceased trading “with immediate effect,” putting some 2,000 jobs at risk.

2020-03-05T02: 16: 15.013Z

2020-03-05T01: 17: 22.346Z

California declares state of emergencyCalifornia governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency over coronavirus.The state now has has 53 confirmed cases.Washington and Florida had already declared emergencies.

2020-03-05T01: 14: 46.993Z

The US death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 11, with a patient testing positive in California – the first reported fatality outside Washington state.It comes after federal authorities announced an investigation of the Seattle-area nursing home where most of the victims were stricken.Officials in California’s Placer County, near Sacramento, said an elderly person who had died.The victim, who tested positive after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise, had underlying health problems, authorities said.

2020-03-04T23: 26: 08.630Z

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told ITV: “The containment phase is really important.”In Scotland, we have confirmed at this point three cases, I would expect that to rise, perhaps, significantly in the days to come.”But we are still very focused on stopping the spread from individual to individual.”We shouldn’t lose sight of that right now.”And the public can help with that by following all the, I know, very basic sounding, but very important advice on hand-washing and other personal hygiene.”

2020-03-04T21: 49: 39.866Z

Two recent patients of King’s College Hospital in South London have been diagnosed with coronavirus. It was confirmed today the pair were among the latest infections as the toll across the UK hit 87.

2020-03-04T21: 44: 41.706Z

Here’s an important reminder from NHS England on why thorough hand-washing is so important:

2020-03-04T21: 15: 30.476Z

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, joked she was “self-isolating” as she stepped into an air raid shelter at the London Transport Museum. She and the Prince of Wales were on a visit to the museum, where they were marking Transport for London’s 20th anniversary, when she entered the display. She stepped briefly into an old air raid shelter which was on display.

2020-03-04T20: 47: 23.600Z

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer with the Irish department of health, said contact tracing is under way for the four new cases.Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn added: There is still no evidence of widespread or sustained community transmission in Ireland, as seen in some other EU countries.While we now have six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, we continue our containment efforts, central to which is that the public know what to do in the event they have symptoms.”

2020-03-04T20: 27: 04.736Z

Asked when a vaccine for Covid-19 was likely to be developed, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told ITV’s Peston this evening:

I think a vaccine that can be used generally – we’d be very lucky to get one within a year.”

Asked if a decision would be taken on Thursday that containment had reached its limits, and if it was now time to move into the delay phase of dealing with coronavirus, Sir Patrick said:

The contain phase is also part of delaying it.So, there is no absolutely hard boundary between the two.So, the measures that are in place to try and contain it will have an effect on delay.”We will make that decision at the time we need to make it, based on the way in which the epidemic is evolving and the modelling that we have that tells us the right time to take the next steps that we need to take.And, there is no point moving to things much earlier than you need to. Timing is really critical in this sort of outbreak.Where you move too early you cause a lot of disruption and actually you take measures which people can’t sustain for a long period – and you start to lose the effect of them.And, obviously, you move too late and you miss the opportunity. So, getting the timing right on this is crucial.”

2020-03-04T20: 25: 30.943Z

Mariah Carey has joined artists including BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne in postponing scheduled concerts owing to the coronavirus outbreak.Carey told her 9 million Instagram followers that she’s delaying a concert in Honolulu, which was due to take place this month, until November.She wrote: Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November.I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month’ but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being.She added that she is looking forward to her November trip, which will mark the first time she will perform her hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” in Hawaii. She also urged everyone to “stay safe.”

2020-03-04T19: 55: 19.266Z

The former business secretary told Sky News: Ironically, I think a lot of the work we did last year preparing for the supposed no-deal Brexit on 31 October has stood the Government in incredibly good stead – looking at packages of support and how you might be able to help companies keep going should something dramatic happen.I’m quite sure that some of that will be being dusted off with a view to looking at how that could be adapted.”Asked if the Government should extend sick pay to gig economy workers who might need to self-quarantine, Mrs Leadsom said: I’m sure the Government will be looking closely at what further support can be given and whether it is in the form of statutory sick pay which normally isn’t available to non-standard employee arrangements.I’m sure, as I say, there will be measures put in place to try and lend support.”

2020-03-04T19: 49: 51.300Z

Washington state has reported its tenth death from coronavirus and California has announced its first, bringing the country’s total to 11.The Washington state Department of Health released updated figures showing nine people died in King County, the state’s most populous area, and one person in Snohomish County.Washington state has now reported 39 cases of infection, all in the greater Seattle area.Meanwhile, an elderly person with underlying health conditions died in Placer County, California – the first coronavirus death in the state.”We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” Dr. Aimee Sisson, health officer for Placer County, said in a news release on Wednesday.Health officials said the patient was likely infected during a cruise ship journey between San Francisco amd Mexico. Two sisters hug outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington State

2020-03-04T19: 33: 04.346Z

Health inequalities in the UK could be exposed by the coronavirus, ministers have been warned.Labour’s Catherine West said she feared for those people living with chronic illnesses, who could die due to the unjust and avoidable differences in health status across the population.The MP highlighted how life expectancy rates increase along a bus route in her Hornsey and Wood Green constituency, adding: We know there’s six years difference at the moment between living in Turnpike Lane in the east of my constituency and then living in Highgate village in the west.It’s not acceptable and this is the challenge we have.It’s not just about the fact you don’t have money in your pocket, it’s the fact the person next to you may be doing very well, may be in owner-occupied housing, may have a very healthy pension, while you’re still struggling to work right through into your 70s and living with a chronic health condition as well.This is what it means to have inequality and I wonder, sadly, whether the Covid-19 crisis will actually show just how unequal this virus is going to be in terms of, tragically, the victims it will take.Because it will tend to be the people who are living with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other sorts of chronic illnesses, who I fear will lose their life because of our health inequalities and because our services do not match the aspirations of what both benches feel in terms of our health inequalities.”

2020-03-04T19: 18: 08.103Z

Authorities in Iran have arrested a man for posting a video online of bodies wrapped in white shrouds and zipped into black body bags at a cemetery in Qom on Monday.The video purports to show over 30 corpses waiting to be washed per Islamic tradition, with a man’s voice alleging all were “corona-infected”.Ali Ramezani, the executive manager of the Qom cemetery, later told state television that authorities were awaiting the outcome of coronavirus tests on them before they were prepared for burial.Bodies testing positive are buried by staff wearing gloves and protective gear, and the graves are lined with lime.During a Cabinet meeting this afternoon, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged the toll the outbreak was taking on the public.He called on state television to offer “happier” programmes to entertain those stuck at home.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran