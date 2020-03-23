🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Britain could face Italy-style lockdown as pressure mounts on Japan to postpone Olympics🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK is facing tougher restrictions on people’s movement after many flouted coronavirus social distancing rules at the weekend by flocking to parks and beaches.

Boris Johnson warned Britain could face an Italy-style lockdown if warnings were not heeded within the next 24 hours.

It came as schools were preparing for a “challenging” situation amid concerns more pupils than expected could turn up despite them being officially closed last week.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics appear certain to be postponed until next year due to the coronavirus, as Canada and Australia said they were looking ahead to a 2021 Games.

Live Updates

2020-03-23T07: 13: 00.860Z

The Government has announced it will suspend franchise agreements for train companies.The Department for Transport said in a statement: “The Government is taking emergency measures to support and sustain necessary rail services as operators face significant drops in their income.“The Department for Transport will temporarily suspend normal franchise agreements and transfer all revenue and cost risk to the Government for a limited period, initially six months.“Operators will continue to run services day-to-day for a small predetermined management fee.”

2020-03-23T07: 12: 45.496Z

Jury trials halted in England and Wales over coronavirusAll jury trials in England and Wales will be put on hold as part of the ongoing efforts to halt the spread of Covid-19. In a statement on Monday, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said no new trials will start and that ongoing trials will be paused while arrangements are put in place so they can continue safely.

2020-03-23T06: 45: 36.420Z

