🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson warns Brits 'worst is to come' as health chief says lockdown could last until June🔥



Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

Boris Johnson has told people across the UK they must continue to stay indoors

Boris Johnson has warned the coronavirus crisis in the UK “will get worse” before it improves in a letter sent to households across the country.

The PM also stresses the need to continue to stay indoors to support the NHS in the letter, which will land on £30million doorsteps.

It comes as Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College, told the Sunday Times total lockdown could last until June.

The death toll in the UK passed 1,000 on Saturday, while more than 600,000 cases have been confirmed across the world.

Read our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-03-29T07: 08: 48.343Z

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the coronavirus crisis.Check back here throughout the day for all the latest updates.

2020-03-28T22: 32: 59.766Z

Here’s our latest on allegations over social distancing: NHS 111 helpline firm faces allegations over social distancing at workAn outsourcing firm running NHS 111 services is facing allegations of breaching the coronavirus social distancing rules. Staff are being made to work “desk to desk”, it is said. Labour has written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock with “urgent concerns” about a call centre operated by Sitel in Plymouth.

2020-03-28T22: 16: 44.736Z

Read our latest on Boris Johnson: PM writing to every UK home to urge Brits to stay in amid virus fightBoris Johnson is writing to every household in the UK to urge the public to stay at home during the coronavirus “national emergency”. In his letters, the Prime Minister will warn that “things will get worse before they get better” as he stresses the need to stay indoors to support the NHS.

2020-03-28T21: 53: 42.220Z

As countries go into lockdown around the world, landmarks are plunged into darkness: Lights switch off around the world for Earth Hour 2020Nations around the world have switched off their light for Earth Hour 2020. Prominent landmarks – like the Sydney Opera House and the Kremlin Wall in Russia – have been been plunged into darkness for an hour from 8: 30pm on Saturday. Tower Bridge and the Shard were among the buildings on London’s skyline to go dark in support of the worldwide movement. ​Earth Hour was established by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and has taken place annually since 2007.

2020-03-28T21: 46: 35.753Z

Nurses continue to call for protective equipmentNurses are continuing to call for deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE) and for clearer guidance on when to use it to reduce their risk of contracting the coronavirus.Mike Adams, the England director at the Royal College of Nursing, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re still getting inundated with messages from members, and calls for advice and help from our members, on the way they’re having contact with members of the public who may or may not be infected with the Covid virus.”And they’re finding PPE is not available, in short supply or in a lot of cases there’s a lot of inconsistent messages within the service about what equipment should be used and when.”This is something we’re really calling on that there’s a more consistent approach across all services.”There’s no doubt there’s a lot of logistical effort is being put into getting this equipment out but our members are clearly telling us it’s not filtering all the way through.”And where there’s equipment coming through again this advice is inconsistent.”

2020-03-28T21: 44: 28.633Z

The executive had faced some criticism for the length of time it had taken to agree the regulations.They list the types of business which will have to close and the types that will have to change their practices if they are to continue trading.The executive said the rules did not impact directly on manufacturing or most of the service sector.Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The coronavirus pandemic is affecting every one of us, and every aspect of public life. We think particularly of those who have lost loved ones to this virus.“These emergency regulations are an essential component of the strategy to tackle the pandemic and will ensure a consistent approach across the four regions of the UK.“The extreme disruption to normal life would have been unthinkable just a few short weeks ago. It is a price we all have to pay, to protect each other and the health service. Everyone has to take personal responsibility for their actions and to stick rigidly to these restrictions for as long as they are needed. It is a matter of life and death.”

2020-03-28T21: 35: 24.836Z

Commenting on the introduction of the powers, First Minister Arlene Foster said: “These are extraordinary powers for any Government to have to introduce, but we are living in extraordinary times.“We are asking the people of Northern Ireland to make fundamental changes to how they live their lives. But we are doing this to keep you safe, to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 infection so that the health service has the capacity to deal with those who need their help the most.“We know the enormity of what we are asking of the public, but it is proportionate to the threat we all face from this deadly virus. No-one is immune.”Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Protecting the public, supporting the health service and saving lives are the priorities for the executive during this crisis.“Each one of us has a personal responsibility to do everything we can to fight back against Covid-19 for the good of everyone across society. That’s why we are asking everyone to comply with the new measures being introduced today.“As an executive, we don’t want to get to the stage where people are being fined for being out when they should be at home. But if anyone – even after everything they have heard or seen over the last few weeks – still believes that this does not apply to them, then we will use every power we have to ensure people stay at home so that we save as many lives as we possibly can.”

2020-03-28T21: 33: 48.136Z

Powers to enforce restriction of movement and social distancing in Northern Ireland have been agreed by the Stormont executive.The regulations come into force at 11pm on Saturday.They flow from the emergency laws passed at Westminster earlier in the week.The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 include penalty fines of up to £5,000 for those in breach.The regulations give the authorities the power to close certain premises and prohibit anyone from leaving home without a reasonable excuse.

2020-03-28T20: 54: 27.996Z

Just in…Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s prison leave extended in Iran amid virus crisisNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s leave from prison in Iran has been extended by two weeks and her case has been put forward to prosecutor to seek clemency, her husband has said. The British-Iranian mother was among thousands of prisoners temporarily freed from jail by the government in Tehran because of the coronavirus pandemic

2020-03-28T20: 42: 17.463Z

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s father was also notified that his daughter’s file had been put forward to the Iranian Prosecutor General for consideration for clemency, her husband said.

2020-03-28T20: 38: 00.136Z

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran, has had her leave from prison extended by two weeks, according to her husband.Richard Ratcliffe said his wife’s father had been told her temporary release from Evin prison in Tehran will now run until April 18.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in relative isolation at her parents’ house in Tehran while the country gets to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020-03-28T20: 37: 32.090Z

New York state delays presidential primary electionsNew York joins over a dozen states that have delayed some elections.A smaller group including Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, Indiana and Kentucky have also postponed their presidential primaries.

2020-03-28T20: 36: 26.286Z

France has ordered more than one billion protective masks, mainly from China, to try to make up for a shortage that is being felt in nations fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced

2020-03-28T20: 31: 58.903Z

Read our latest on the UK lockdown measures here: Police and military crack down on non-essential travel amid lockdownPolice are clamping down on non-essential travel, like motorcycle rides, driving lessons and caravan trips, which are not permitted as part of daily exercise sessions during the coronavirus lockdown. Officers are urging motorcyclists to stay out of the countryside and told them they cannot claim it is part of their permitted daily exercise.

2020-03-28T19: 56: 06.466Z

Here’s our latest on the NHS battling with Covid-19:

2020-03-28T19: 33: 37.160Z

Read our full story on Ireland’s latest death toll: Ireland records highest daily death toll rise of 14 as virus spreadsIreland has recorded its highest daily death toll in the coronavirus outbreak. In the last 24 hours, 14 people in the country have lost their lives. The deaths, all in the east of the country, bring the total number of victims in the state to 36. Another 294 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, bringing to 2,415 the number of confirmed cases in Ireland. The median age of the 14 people who died was 81.

2020-03-28T19: 23: 14.860Z

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing the morning Covid-19 Meeting in 10 Downing Street from No11 Downing Street, after self isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

2020-03-28T19: 18: 44.390Z

Read our latest story on the expected coronavirus peak in the UK:

2020-03-28T19: 09: 30.370Z

Juventus players have agreed to waive four months’ wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates, along with manager Maurizio Sarri, have agreed to a reduction in pay “equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020”, the club said in a statement.The agreement is set to be worth around 90 million euros (£80million) to the club.Football in Italy is suspended with the country in lockdown and it remains to be seen whether the Serie A season will be finished.If the remaining games are rescheduled, Juventus said they would negotiate increases in pay for the squad.

2020-03-28T18: 57: 04.320Z

The UK’s coronavirus death toll will continue to rise as the outbreak moves towards an expected peak in two to three weeks, scientists have warned.More than 1,000 people have died after contracting the virus, the Department of Health revealed on Saturday.Covid-19 related deaths in the UK jumped from 759 to 1,019 – an increase of 260 and by far the biggest day-on-day rise since the outbreak began.Brendan Wren, Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said the report of the further UK deaths “approximates to a person dying every five minutes in our hospitals from Covid-19”.He added: “With the doubling rate of infection every four/five days and the epidemic expected to peak in two/three weeks it is possible that we may get to much higher levels in the coming weeks before we see if the social distancing interventions have an impact.”Coupled with the observation that the infection can affect all walks of life even without underlying health conditions, this may be a sobering thought for any of the population flouting hygiene measures and/or social distancing.”