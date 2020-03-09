🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson to convene Cobra to decide whether to trigger 'delay' measures to halt spread of Covid-19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson is set to chair an emergency meeting of senior ministers to decide on whether to bring in measures to delay the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

It comes after the UK’s third death linked to the illness, with Public Health England confirming Sunday that a man in his 60s, with underlying health problems, had died at North Manchester General Hospital.

Confirmed cases of the virus in the UK reached 278 on Saturday after more than 23,500 people were tested.

The Government’s Cobra committee is today expected to consider whether “social distancing” measures – such as banning big events and closing schools – should be introduced.

Good morning and welcome to our live updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Budget airline easyJet is cancelling flights to parts of northern Italy affected by the coronavirus lockdown.A spokeswoman said: “Following a decree issued by the Italian authorities implementing further restrictions for anyone living in Lombardy and 14 other central and northern provinces in Italy, easyJet in common with a number of other airlines is reviewing its flying programme to Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports for the period from now until April 3 2020.”

A healthcare worker at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHSFT) has tested positive for coronavirus.A statement on the UHSFT’s website said: “A healthcare professional who worked a single nightshift in our surgical high dependency unit on Friday, 6 March has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). They are now isolated at home.“The small number of patients and staff who came into close contact with this individual have been informed and will be appropriately isolated.”

The man had significant underlying health conditions

A man in his 60s, who had underlying health problems, has died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus having recently returned from Italy, NHS England said. England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: "I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

A man in his 60s, who had underlying health problems, has died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus having recently returned from Italy, NHS England said.

Mrs Griffin said: “We won’t be getting off tomorrow as we are at the bottom of the list. First the sick then Californians, then any other Americans. They have no plans for international passengers yet – rumours going round about Texas but nothing concrete yet.”

Justine Griffin, from Coventry but living in Leicestershire, was travelling on the ship with her husband Dave and friends Jan and Allen Duffin, and Sharon and Steve Lane, when it was placed into quarantine.The couple renewed their vows on board for their 25th wedding anniversary.

A group of British travellers quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship said they have no idea when they will be able to return to the UK.Although the ship is due to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, only passengers requiring treatment and state residents will be allowed to disembark.It is not known what will happen to passengers from other countries.

The Foreign Office said it is “working intensively” with US authorities to arrange a flight for British nationals on board the coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California.

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced on Sunday.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recently received a group of students from a school which has since been closed following the detection of a student with COVID-19.

The office of Portugal’s 71-year-old president said Sunday that he has canceled all public activities and will stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak

The German man who died had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the health ministry said. He was in Luxor before being moved to Hurghada.The tourism industry is an important driver of Egypt’s economic growth and has rebounded after a decline following the 2011 uprising that toppled long-serving leader Hosni Mubarak.Revenue was a record high of $12.57 billion in the financial year that ended last July, according to central bank figures.

Commenting on reports of people panic-buying in shops, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday: “We’ve had no advice from the scientific advisers or medical officers that there’s any need for people to buy stuff in.”If you think you have symptoms, the best thing to do as you know is to stay at home and contact the NHS.”We will make sure we give the NHS… the investment it needs to cope with this crisis.”

Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix will run this month without spectators as the island kingdom fights an outbreak of Covid-19

Ms Lowey continued: “We understand that the announcement of additional cases may cause concern but we want to reassure residents that we are continuing to work closely with Public Health England, the NHS and all our health and care partners to prevent further spread of the virus.”We continue to stress the importance of regular hand washing to residents.”