🔥UK coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson facing further calls to halt construction work as experts warn half of country could be infected🔥

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to stop non-essential construction workers heading to building sites as the country attempts to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, who will appear before MPs today for PMQs in the Commons, has faced calls from across the political spectrum for more stringent rules so workers are not placed at risk, and public transport is not overwhelmed.

It comes as researchers at the University of Oxford say Covid-19 could have infected as much as half of the the UK’s population and groups representing frontline workers warned doctors and nurses could quit over fears of inadequate protective equipment.

Meanwhile, Britons should expect the introduction of further emergency laws if the Government’s current measures are ignored, the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has said.

2020-03-25T06: 02: 24.890Z

£1.7 trillion relief package agreed in USThe US government has just agreed to a $2 trillion (£1.7 trillion) relief package for the coronavirus pandemic.The agreement would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion (£312 billion) programme for small businesses who are affected by the outbreak.It also contains financial help for hospitals and about $500 billion (£425 billion) for guaranteed loans to larger industries such as airlines.

2020-03-25T05: 32: 34.713Z

Qantas makes historic non-stop flight from Australia to LondonQantas is operating an historic non-stop flight from Darwin to Heathrow as travellers struggle to return to the UK amid the coronavirus crisis. Its flagship Sydney to London service usually flies via Singapore but due to travel restrictions on international journeys it was forced to find an alternative route.

2020-03-25T03: 57: 48.440Z

New Zealand declares national emergency over coronavirus as country prepares for total lockdownNew Zealand has declared a state of national emergency as the country prepared to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.Cases of the Covid-19 in the country surged to 205 as the government imposed self-isolation for everyone, with all non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut for a month.”From midnight tonight, we bunker down for four weeks to try and stop the virus in its tracks, to break the chain,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament.More on this here.

2020-03-25T01: 51: 20.850Z

More emergency laws could be introducedBritons should expect the introduction of further emergency laws if the Government’s current measures are ignored, the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) said.On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tougher restrictions on people’s movements during the crisis would be enforced by police and warned those ignoring them would be fined.Those who flouted the restrictions could face more than fines if they persisted with their behaviour, PFEW’s John Apter wrote in today’s Daily Telegraph.”If you don’t heed this government’s advice, then it is likely further steps may need to be taken; further laws and emergency legislation could be introduced to clamp down harder on selfishness in the face of the fight against this virus,” he wrote.The new measures give officers powers to disperse gatherings of more than two people apart from those who live together.People can be issued an initial £30 fine and could end up in court if they do not pay.

2020-03-24T22: 40: 08.846Z

IOC president Thomas Bach has addressed athletes following the postponement of the Olympics:

2020-03-24T22: 30: 08.406Z

Sports Direct hikes prices after U-turn on store closures, memo showsSports Direct has raised prices on certain items by as much as 50 per cent amid coronavirus panic buying, according to reports. Mike Ashley’s sports equipment retailer has sent a memo – seen by PA news agency – to staff telling them to hike prices on certain lines. Among the items with higher prices are an Everlast 4kg kettle bell, up from £9.99 to £14.99, and an Everlast 12kg kettle bell, which has increased from £29.99 to £39.99

2020-03-24T22: 26: 06.246Z

The NEC in Birmingham has said it “stands ready” and is “well equipped” should the centre be considered as a suitable location for a temporary hospital.In a statement, a spokeswoman said:

As a cornerstone of the local community, we are committed to playing our part in ensuring the health and well-being of everyone in our area.As such, we stand ready and willing to help our emergency services – especially at a time like this.

It was earlier confirmed that the Excel Centre in London would be used as a temporary hospital – the Nightingale Hospital – which would have capacity for 4,000 patients.

2020-03-24T22: 17: 38.123Z

2020-03-24T21: 55: 58.013Z

More on the news that a quarter of the latest coronavirus deaths were at the same London NHS trust: Quarter of latest UK coronavirus deaths were at same London NHS trustTwenty-one of the 87 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the UK on Tuesday were at a single hospital trust in London. The patients died between Friday and Monday at Northwick Park Hospital and Ealing Hospital, which are both managed by London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust in Harrow, north-west London.

2020-03-24T21: 51: 33.693Z

2020-03-24T21: 43: 51.690Z

Hundreds of police officers deployed on the London Tube network this evening.More on this below:

2020-03-24T21: 04: 53.663Z

London Zoo appeals for donations during coronavirus lockdownLondon Zoo is appealing for donations so it can keep feeding its 18,000 animals during coronavirus lockdown. The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) closed the attraction for the first time since the Second World War on Saturday as the UK’s Covid-19 death toll continued to rise.

2020-03-24T20: 55: 13.306Z

A seventh person with coronavirus has died in the Irish Republic, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced.The victim was a male from the east of the country with an underlying health condition.There were 204 new cases confirmed in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,329.

2020-03-24T20: 43: 00.413Z

‘One in 20’ Brits lose job due to coronavirus crisisOne in 20 Britons have lost their job due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a new survey by YouGov.Some five per cent of those questioned were employed before the outbreak and have since lost their job, while nine per cent have had their pay or hours reduced.In the study of 3,000 people, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, 87 per cent said that the public needed to take the measures more seriously – compared with eight per cent who said the public already were.It found that nine out of 10 (90 per cent) would adhere to government advice even if they disagreed with it, with just four per cent feeling more inclined towards a statement that said “I will probably do my own thing, regardless of government advice”.

2020-03-24T20: 40: 57.620Z

Wetherspoons workers hit out at boss over ‘outrageous’ behaviourWetherspoons staff have slammed founder Tim Martin for an “absolutely outrageous” video he sent to all employees on Monday.The chain has nearly 900 pubs in the UK – all of which closed on Friday after the Government ordered pubs and restaurants to shut until further notice.Mr Martin’s video told staff they would be paid for their work until Friday – but wouldn’t get any more money until Government grants covering 80 per cent of workers’ pay kicked in.Many Wetherspoons staff were unhappy with Mr Martin’s comments, describing them as “insulting” and “a slap in the face”.

2020-03-24T20: 26: 21.560Z

Peers back coronavirus billEarlier this evening, peers backed emergency powers legislation which will help the NHS buy time to combat coronavirus.Read more details on this below:

2020-03-24T20: 19: 49.020Z

Twenty-one coronavirus deaths at one London hospital Twenty-one of the deaths reported by NHS England today were at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust in Harrow.A spokesman for the trust said:

Sadly, we can confirm that a further 21 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have passed away between Friday 20 March and Monday 23 March, and our thoughts remain with those people who have lost loved ones.Our trust is seeing a high number of Intensive Care Unit cases, and we are stepping up our support in response to this demand, having already significantly increased the number of intensive care beds at our hospitals, but we need everyone to also do their bit by staying at home and washing your hands.

2020-03-24T20: 10: 50.583Z

FTSE surgeThe FTSE 100 has surged by nine per cent – the second biggest percentage rise on record – and saw its best ever day of trading after the UK went into lockdown. The surge is the first significant rise at close since the coronavirus pandemic began. The FTSE opened nearly five per cent down yesterday, ahead of Boris Johnson’s announcement of new coronavirus lockdown measures on Monday night.