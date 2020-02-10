🔥UK coronavirus latest: Four more patients test positive for virus🔥
Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.
The Department of Health said the new cases “are all known contacts of a previously confirmed UK case,” adding that the virus was passed on in France.
More follows…
