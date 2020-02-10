uk-coronavirus-latest:-four-more-patients-test-positive-for-virus

🔥UK coronavirus latest: Four more patients test positive for virus🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

The Department of Health said the new cases “are all known contacts of a previously confirmed UK case,” adding that the virus was passed on in France. 

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

greyhound-bus-shooting-in-california:-&apos;several-injured&apos;-after-gunman-opens-fire

Greyhound bus shooting in California: 'Several injured' after gunman opens fire

John koli
dancing-on-ice-judge-ashley-banjo-praises-&apos;legend&apos;-phillip-schofield

Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo praises 'legend' Phillip Schofield

John koli
brexiteer-peter-bone-wants-eu-referendum-date-to-be-made-bank-holiday

Brexiteer Peter Bone wants EU referendum date to be made Bank Holiday

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *