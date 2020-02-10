🔥UK coronavirus latest: British Airways cancels all flights to Beijing and Shanghai until April 1🔥
British Airways has cancelled all its flights to Beijing and Shanghai until April due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The airline made the announcement on Monday due to the Foreign Office’s “continued advice against all bust essential travel to mainland China.”
More follows…
