🔥UK coronavirus death toll rises to more than 1,000🔥

Posted by — March 28, 2020 in News Leave a reply
uk-coronavirus-death-toll-rises-to-more-than-1,000

The latest headlines in your inbox

A total of 1,019 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, the Department of Health said, up from 759 the day before.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

You May Also Like

missouri,-illinois-report-big-increases-in-coronavirus-cases;-illinois-now-has-47-deaths

🔥Missouri, Illinois report big increases in coronavirus cases; Illinois now has 47 deaths🔥

inside-trump’s-risky-push-to-reopen-the-country-amid-the-coronavirus-crisis

🔥Inside Trump’s risky push to reopen the country amid the coronavirus crisis🔥

all-metro-boys-basketball-player-of-the-year:-love’s-prestigious-cbc-career-cut-short-by-coronavirus-pandemic

🔥All-Metro boys basketball player of the year: Love’s prestigious CBC career cut short by coronavirus pandemic🔥

missouri-coronavirus-cases-jump-to-838,-state-officials-say

🔥Missouri coronavirus cases jump to 838, state officials say🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *