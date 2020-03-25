🔥UK coronavirus death toll rises to 463 after 28 more deaths confirmed in England🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A further 28 people – aged between 47 and 93 – have died after testing positive for coronavirus in England, NHS England said, bringing the total deaths in the UK to 463.

They included a 47-year-old who did not have an underlying health condition.

The others who died, including one person aged 93, did have underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.

More follows…

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}