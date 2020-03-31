🔥UK coronavirus death toll rises by 381 to 1,789, health officials confirm🔥

uk-coronavirus-death-toll-rises-by-381-to-1,789,-health-officials-confirm

A total of 1,789 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

The figure, correct as of 5pm on Monday, is up by 381 from 1,408 the day before.

The figures were released by the Department of Health.  

