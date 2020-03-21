🔥UK coronavirus death toll reaches 233 after 53 more people die in England🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has reached 233 after NHS England said a further 53 people had died in England after testing positive.

NHS England said in a statement: “A further 53 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19), have died – bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 220.

“Patients were aged between 41 and 94 years old and all had underlying health conditions.”

More follows…

