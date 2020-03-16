🔥UK coronavirus death toll hits 53 as 171 more people test positive for virus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox
The death toll from coronavirus in the UK has hit 53, an increase of 18 people.
It comes after the number of people who have contracted coronavirus in the UK soared to 1,543, an increase of 171 cases.
Wales earlier confirmed its first death from the virus, a person in their sixties who had underlying health conditions.
More follows…
