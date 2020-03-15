🔥UK coronavirus death toll hits 35 with 234 more people testing positive for Covid-19🔥

The number of people who have died in the UK after being diagnosed with coronavirus has hit 35, after 14 more deaths were announced. 

The number of people who have tested positive since the outbreak began is now at 1,372, an increase of 234 in one day. 

More follows…

