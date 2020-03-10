uk-coronavirus-cases-jump-to-373-with-54-more-confirmed-by-department-of-health

🔥UK coronavirus cases jump to 373 with 54 more confirmed by Department of Health🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

There have been 54 more coronavirus cases in the UK confirmed by the Department of Health. 

Its figure as of 9am today was at 373, up from 319 the day before. 

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

90-migrants-caught-crossing-the-english-channel-in-record-breaking-day

90 migrants caught crossing the English Channel in record breaking day

John koli
firm-hired-for-controversial-grenfell-tower-refurbishment-&apos;had-never-worked-on-high-rise&apos;

🔥Firm hired for controversial Grenfell Tower refurbishment 'had never worked on high-rise'🔥

John koli
lee-phillip-bell,-co-creator-of-iconic-cbs-soap-operas,-has-died

🔥Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of iconic CBS soap operas, has died🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *