🔥UK coronavirus cases: How many people have been infected so far?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

On China’s deadliest day of the coronavirus so far, it was revealed there were now nine cases of the disease in the UK.

The ninth patient is said to be a woman who flew into London from China.

The news came after it was reported there had been 242 deaths in just one day in China, and 14,840 new patients.

The spike raised the death toll to 1,355 and total number of infections in the country to 60,000.

Authorities also noted there had been “a further fall” in new cases of the virus. But, the latest stats have fuelled speculation that Chinese authorities could be underreporting cases.

The UK and Covid-19​

Britain’s ninth confirmed case of the coronavirus strain Covid-19 was confirmed on Wednesday, February 12.

She is being treated in a specialist NHS centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital in central London.

Two staff members at a Lewisham hospital are in isolation after the woman arrived unannounced.

Meanwhile, UK doctors have warned the London Underground could be a hotbed for the spread of coronavirus.

There are concerns the city’s status as an international transport hub could exacerbate the spread of the virus.

Although medical experts say the risk of infection for residents in the capital still remains low, Dr Michael Head said “the UK can expect to see more cases”.

The senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton said: “It should also be noted that, of the 1,750 tests carried out so far in the UK, more than 99 per cent of those tested have been negative for the coronavirus.”

The 83 people isolated in Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral have been let out and allowed to return home having tested negative for the Covid-19.

And an Islington GP surgery has closed due to coronavirus. The Ritchie Street Health Centre directed anyone with symptoms to call 111 and “not come into the practice”.

China and Covid-19

(AFP via Getty Images)

The death toll in mainland China has increased by 97, increasing the total to 1,113 deaths.

Authorities also noted there had been “a further fall” in new cases of the virus.

Forty-four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus known as Covid-19 on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan, authorities have said.

The country’s health ministry said 218 people of the 713 tested on board the Diamond Princess have been infected by the virus.

The ship, which is still carrying more than 3,500 passengers and crew members, returned to the Yokohama Port on February 3 and has been in quarantine since.

Japan has 247 confirmed cases of the new disease that apparently started in Wuhan, a city in central China, in December.