🔥UK confirmed coronavirus cases rise 26% to 1,950 in past 24 hours🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
uk-confirmed-coronavirus-cases-rise-26%-to-1,950-in-past-24-hours

Men wearing protective face masks on Westminster bridge in Westminster as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world. London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) – British cases of coronavirus rose 26% to 1,950 from 1,543 the day before, the health ministry said.

Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan. 31. There have so far been 56 reported deaths.

“As of 9am on 17 March 2020, 50,442 people have been tested in the UK, of which 48,492 were confirmed negative and 1,950 were confirmed as positive,” the government said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Costas Pitas; editing by Estelle Shirbon

You May Also Like

uk’s-health-service-to-cancel-all-routine-surgery-over-coronavirus:-the-times

🔥UK’s health service to cancel all routine surgery over coronavirus: The Times🔥

gm-employee-at-michigan-tech-center-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

🔥GM employee at Michigan tech center tests positive for coronavirus🔥

hungary-lets-romanian-and-bulgarian-citizens-stuck-in-austria-transit:-minister

🔥Hungary lets Romanian and Bulgarian citizens stuck in Austria transit: minister🔥

charlton-majority-shareholder-tahnoon-nimer-expects-to-oust-chairman-matt-southall-this-week

🔥Charlton majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer expects to oust chairman Matt Southall this week🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *