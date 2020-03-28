🔥UK bankruptcy laws will change to help businesses stay afloat during coronavirus crisis, Business Secretary Alok Sharma announces🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

UK bankruptcy laws will change in order to help struggling businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, Business Secretary Alok Sharma has announced.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 press conference on Saturday, Mr Sharma announced a host of new measures to help boost productivity and save businesses amid the outbreak.

He announced changes to insolvency rules to allow firms “greater flexibility as they face the current crisis”.

It comes as businesses across the country struggle to stay afloat after the Government announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday, ordering all Brits to stay at home.

The Business Secretary said: “It is crucial when the crisis passes, as it will, we are ready to bounce back,” as he detailed measures to help businesses “emerge intact the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“These measures will give those firms extra time and space to weather the storm and be ready when the crisis ends whilst ensuring creditors get the best return possible in the circumstances,” he continued.

The new rules will allow companies undergoing restructuring to continue access to supplies and raw materials.

And, he said, there would be a temporary suspension of wrongful trading provisions for company directors to remove the threat of personal liability during the pandemic, which will apply retrospectively from March 1.

“However, to be clear, all of the other checks and balances that help to ensure directors fulfil their duties properly will remain in force.”

Mr Sharma also said “red tape” will be reduced to allow new producers of hand sanitiser to bring products to market “in a matter of days”.

“We are also introducing a range of measures to boost the supply of personal protective equipment, such as face masks, to protect frontline NHS staff,” he told the daily coronavirus press conference in Downing Street.

“And we’re removing administrative barriers to the production of hand sanitiser.

“By reducing the amount of red tape, new suppliers and businesses that produce ingredients for safe hand sanitiser will be able to bring their products to market in a matter of days.”

Companies required to hold annual general meetings will be be able to do so flexibly in a matter compatible with public health guidance, Mr Sharma also said.

“This might include postponing or holding the AGM online, or by phone using only proxy voting,” he said.