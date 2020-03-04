🔥Ugly Delicious season 2 is arriving at Netflix this week🔥

LA, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Chef/Owner David Chang hosts the Ugly Delicious social gathering at his first west coast restaurant Majordomo on February 22, 2018 in LA, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix) Ugly Delicious, the Netflix original documentary series starring Dave Change that targets food, culture and travel, returns for season 2 on March 6.I’ve only recently understand the Netflix original series Ugly Delicious. It really is an intriguing series that delves deeply into how food is manufactured and the passion of the chefs who prepare the foods. The initial season of the series arrived in 2018, so that it is a while because it aired, however the wait is nearly over! Friday on, March 6, Ugly Delicious season 2 is arriving at Netflix.Hosted by world-renowned chef David Chang, he opens up a fresh world for foodies and the ones who want to observe food origins and culture surrounding it. In season 1, each episode centered on one food, pizza, barbecue, fried chicken, tacos, etc. and looked deeper into why is each food special, alongside its history, origin, and much more.The episodes take one to places near and far, plus some included special guests that joined Chang on his adventures, including author Peter Meehan, actor/comedian Aziz Ansari, artist David Choe, and Danish chef Rene Redzepi, to mention several.Season 2 will contain four new episodes, and these is a bit more personal for Chang. He and his wife soon were expecting a kid, while they filmed, plus some of the episodes, while centered on food still, check out Chang’s anxieties about learning to be a father.He’ll again have co-hosts, Ansari will join him this year when they happen to be India again. He’ll also be joined by Top Chef host Padma Laksmi, actor Danny McBride, and chef Bill Simmons.Chang may be the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group. The Momofuku Noodle bar opened in NEW YORK in 2004. Now they will have worldwide recognition because of their restaurants in Washington DC now, Las Vegas, LA, Sydney, Australia, and Toronto.He also offers a fresh York Times bestselling cookbook, titled Momofuku, where he shares a few of his famous recipes from his restaurants.Make sure to have a look at Ugly Delicious season 2 on March 6 only on Netflix.