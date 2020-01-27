🔥UFC star Conor McGregor joins tributes to Kobe Bryant after horrific death in helicopter crash🔥

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has hailed the legacy Kobe Bryant has left behind after his tragic death in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

The 41-year-old and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed, alongside seven others, in the horrific crash outside Calabasas in California.

The terrible crash occurred on the same day as the Grammy Awards, which McGregor was attending at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of Bryant’s team, the LA Lakers.

Thousands of fans turned up at the arena to mourn the basketball legend, while McGregor hoped that the award show could serve as a celebration of his life.

‘It’s very sad news,’ the Irishman told Fox News. ‘I hope today, and I know today is going be a celebration. We’re going to pick up and begin to celebrate this great man and the legacy he left behind.

‘The things he’s done even today, Sunday, rest day. We don’t do things on Sunday. But the passion and the drive like he is. He was on his way to his training facility, the Mamba training facility, to partake in a basketball tournament. These are things that he has done for the people and for his sport and… What a great man.

‘What a legacy he left behind… It’s very sad news. I just, don’t know what to say.’

The Grammys did pay tribute to Bryant, with Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men signing a version of It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

Keys, who was hosting the ceremony, said: ‘Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we are all feeling crazy sadness right now. Los Angeles, America and the world-wide world lost a hero.

‘Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna … are in our spirits, they’re in our hearts, they’re in prayers, they’re in this building. Take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families.’

