Conor McGregor has clarified that his aunt did not due from coronavirus.

The UFC superstar posted an emotional message on Instagram on Friday where he explained his ‘lovely little auntie Anne’ had passed on, writing: ‘This stupid fvirus. What the fis happening.’

But in another emotional social media post, the Dubliner has explained his relative was not a victim of the Covid-19 virus.

McGregor wrote: “I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing. I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus.

“As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead. As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead

“And from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time.”