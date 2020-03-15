UFC London will no longer take place in the capital following travel restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fight Night 171 had been scheduled to go ahead at the O2 Arena on March 21, but will now be held at a new venue in the United States.

It follows Saturday’s confirmation that the US-European travel ban will extend to include the UK from 4am GMT on Tuesday.

“The fight can’t obviously continue in London, but it will go on,” said UFC president Dana White.

“We are working on finding a new venue, likely to be in the United States, and I have my matchmakers working on putting the undercard together.”

UFC Fight Night 170 in the Brazilian capital Brasilia went ahead on Saturday night and White has been encouraged to stage events where possible.

“I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States about this and they’re taking this very serious and they’re saying ‘be cautious and be careful but live your life and stop panicking,'” White told ESPN.