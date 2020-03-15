🔥UFC London: Leon Edwards vs Tyron Woodley main event and undercard fights cancelled ahead of location switch🔥

UFC London will no longer take place next weekend with the coronavirus crisis continuing to wreak havoc on the sporting calendar.

The O2 Arena was scheduled to host a stacked card on March 21, with Birmingham’s Leon Edwards previously set to top the bill against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

However, the growing Covid-19 crisis – now exacerbated by US travel restrictions that have been extended to include the United Kingdom and Ireland – have derailed those plans, with UFC officials deciding on Sunday morning to relocate the event.

UFC remain adamant that a show will take place next Saturday at a venue still to be decided.

But the location change has decimated the original card. Edwards vs Woodley is among the fights now cancelled, with many UK fighters who were scheduled to appear on the undercard also confirming their bouts have been called off.

Leon Edwards vs Tyron Woodley – OFF

This was to be the biggest fight of Edwards’ career, with the no4-ranked welterweight confident victory over Woodley would earn him a title shot against 170lbs champion Kamaru Usman later this year.

‘Rocky’s dream of headlining a UFC show back in the UK will have to wait, however, with the Birmingham fighter confirming on Sunday evening that switching location in the current climate just simply wasn’t viable.

“We have been working with the UFC on possible solutions to keep the fight alive, but unfortunately with such a short window of time, nothing was viable,” Edwards wrote. “Myself and my team are all fathers, husbands, sons and brothers, and not all of us can leave our families right now.

“I look forward to this event being rebooked when it is safe to do so, so Tyron and I can put on the show that you all deserve.”

Danny Roberts vs Nicolas Dalby – OFF

The original co-main event for the London show is now off with Roberts confirming the news on Instagram.

In an emotional post, the welterweight wrote: “I have done everything in my power to make sure this fight happens. However, this is completely out of my control and recognise that the health and safety of the 20,000 people who would be in the O2 Arena ‪on Saturday night is paramount.”

Molly McCann vs Ashlee Evans-Smith – OFF

McCann, who became the first English woman to score a UFC win at the London show last year, is another to be left disappointed.

Evans-Smith wrote on Instagram she had made the trip to the capital, only to find out the fight would not go ahead. “I’ve been in London for about two days, only 24 hours actually on the ground,” Evans-Smith said.

“But anyway, fight’s off, postponed, all I really know is that I gotta get back to California yesterday basically, so I’ll keep you updated.”

A devastated McCann has also since confirmed her fight is off.

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Benitez – OFF

Murphy, who impressed on his UFC debut back in October, has also confirmed via Instagram that his bout his off. “This was the best I’ve ever felt going into a fight, mentally and physically,” he wrote. “Hopefully this will all clear up soon and we will all be back to work.”

Marc Diakiese vs Jai Herbert – OFF

A cracking lightweight contest between former BAMMA champion Diakiese and UFC debutant Herbert has also been scrapped. ‘Bonecrusher’ wrote on Instagram: “Obviously health comes first, I hope everyone stays safe at home with their families.”

Makwan Amirkhani vs John Grundy and John Phillips vs Dusko Todorovic – OFF

SBG head coach John Kavanagh appeared to confirm Amirkhani and Phillips won’t be fighting this weekend, writing on Twitter: “Gutted for Makwan Amirkhani and John Phillips now that UFC London is off.

“I really hope UFC can compensate them some percentage of their purse. They have invested heavily in their training camps, moving to Dublin etc.”

Kevin Marshman vs Kevin Holland – OFF

According to MMA Junkie, this fight is also off next weekend’s card.

Darren Stewart vs Marvin Vettori – Unknown

East London’s Stewart racked up impressive wins over Devon Lewis and Deron Winn in 2019, but so far there has been no news on whether his middleweight clash with Vettori is going ahead.

Stewart was due back in the capital on 21 March (Getty Images)

Jack Shore vs Geraldo de Freitas – Unknown

There has been no confirmation yet over whether Welsh fighter Shore will remain part of next Saturday’s card.

Paul Craig vs Ryan Spann – Unknown

There has been no confirmation yet over whether this bout will go ahead.

Tom Aspinall vs Jake Collier – Unknown

There has been no confirmation yet over whether this bout will go ahead.