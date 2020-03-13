UFC Fight Night 170 is scheduled to go ahead behind closed doors in one of the few sporting events taking place this weekend.

The sporting calendar has been left devastated as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, with football, rugby, tennis, golf, athletics and F1 among the sports to have seen major events postponed.

But with UFC president Dana White defiantly insisting the show goes on, Kevin Lee’s lightweight showdown with Brazil’s own Charles Oliveira headlines a stacked card on Saturday night.

The show could help decide whether UFC London goes ahead next week.

The promotion is scheduled to return to the capital on 21 March, headlined by a huge welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley.

Currently there are no plans for the show to be cancelled, with no indication yet as to whether fans will be permitted to attend at the O2 Arena on the night.

UFC Fight Night 170 date and and location

The event will take place on Saturday 14 March at the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia but no fans will be in attendance – action taken this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

UFC Fight Night 170 live stream and UK start time

UK fight fans can tune into what will be a surreal experience with the card broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Prelim action gets underway at 8pm GMT with the main card underway from 10pm.

Ringwalks for Lee vs Oliveria are expected around 1am.

Undercard and prelims

Main Card

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira​

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Bruno Silva vs David Dvorak

Prelims

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi​

Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Aleksei Kunchenko​

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola​

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno​

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Veronica Macedo vs Bea Malecki