Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of UFC Brasilia.

Tonight’s event is scheduled to take place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 outbreak sweeping across the globe.

With UFC president Dana White adamant events will still go ahead, Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira headline a stacked card in Brazil.

TV channel: BT Sport 2 will have coverage with the main card action underway from 10pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream via the BT Sport app.

UK start time: Tonight’s main event is expected around 12: 30am GMT.

2020-03-14T19: 08: 49.990Z

What does it mean for UFC London?Next on the MMA calendar after tonight is UFC London, scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena next Saturday.As is always the case, the London show was an instant sellout when tickets went on sale in January with the card headlined by a huge welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley.Getty ImagesDespite widespread cancellations due to the growing coronavirus crisis, the event is scheduled to go ahead as planned with no indication as of yet whether fans will be in attendance.However, confirmation on Saturday that the UK and Ireland have been added to the US’s European travel ban has sparked further doubts with some American fighters scheduled to fight on the card still State-side.The possibility of further public restrictions here in the UK next week also raises questions over whether the event will go ahead. Standard Sport will have updates throughout the week.

2020-03-14T19: 02: 41.360Z

The show goes on… Don’t expect it to get much busier than this tonight…

2020-03-14T18: 59: 43.496Z

Undercard and prelims

Main Card

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira​

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Bruno Silva vs David Dvorak

Prelims

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi​

Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Aleksei Kunchenko​

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola​

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno​

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Veronica Macedo vs Bea Malecki