🔥UFC 248 LIVE stream: Watch Adesanya vs Romero on TV, online and which channel🔥

Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line tonight in a huge UFC 248 headliner against Yoel Romero.

The unbeaten Adesanya, 18-0 in MMA, took the strap from Robert Whittaker last October and makes the first defence against perhaps the greatest UFC fighter never to have held a championship in Romero.

Also on a stacked card in Sin City, Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to take the strawweight title from Weili Zhang, who became China’s first ever UFC champion when she stunned Jéssica Andrade in August last year.

Here is how you can follow all the UFC action tonight…

TV channel: UFC 248 will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 1am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Commentary: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.