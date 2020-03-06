🔥UFC 248 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero commentary stream, UK start time and TV channel🔥

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of UFC 248.

Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Yoel Romero in Las Vegas, with the Cuban looking to become the first man to beat the ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk also features on the card, looking to win back the strawweight title Weili Zhang.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport from 1am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

UFC 248 start time and venue

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas once again plays host which means it is another early start for UK fight fans.

Adesanya vs Romero is expected to get underway no earlier than 5am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning (8 March).

TV channel and live stream

UFC 248 will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 1am.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Prediction

Adesanya to win via second round TKO