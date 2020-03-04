🔥UFC 248, Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero: Live stream, TV channel, UK start time and fight prediction🔥

Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero go to war with the middleweight title on line at UFC 248 on Saturday.

Following his stunning KO win over Robert Whittaker in Melbourne last October, Adesanya defends his belt for the first time this weekend against the gifted Romero, perhaps the greatest fighter never to have held a world title with the promotion.

It’s the fight Adesanya wanted. Romero comes in off the back of two defeats on the bounce and has failed to make the weight in his last two titles challenges against Luke Rockhold for the interim belt in February 2018 and for the undisputed belt against Robert Whittaker four months later.

The Cuban, ranked no.3 in the middleweight division, remains one of UFC’s most naturally talented fighters however and is out to cement his legacy by becoming the first man to beat Adesanya.

Their bout headlines a stacked card that also sees Zhang Weili defend her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The Polish fighter is back at 115lbs after Valentina Shevchenko halted her flyweight challenge in December 2018.

In Pictures | UFC 243 | 09/10/19

Zhang, who has won 20 fights on the bounce since a defeat on her professional debut, also defends her belt for the first time.

UFC 248 start time and venue

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas once again plays host which means it is another early start for UK fight fans.

Romero looking to bounce back from two straight defeats. (Getty Images)

Adesanya vs Romero is expected to get underway no earlier than 5am GMT.

TV channel and live stream

Prediction

Full card

Main card – from 3am

Israel Adesanya (champion) vs Yoel Romero (UFC middleweight title)

Zhang Weili (c) vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk (UFC women’s strawweight title)​

Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Neil Magny vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

In Pictures | Conor McGregor vs ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone | 16/01/20

Preliminary card – from 1am

Sean O’Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez (bantamweight)

Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov (middleweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Deron Winn (middleweight)

Early preliminary card – from 11: 30p,

Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana (women’s strawweight)

Danaa Batgerel vs Guido cannetti (bantamweight)