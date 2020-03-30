🔥Uefa to host video conference on Wednesday to discuss fate of European season🔥

Uefa will hold a video conference on Wednesday with its 55 members as they continue to work out a resolution to the current season.

The football calendar has been thrown into turmoil by the outbreak of coronavirus, with leagues across Europe suspended.

Euro 2020 has been moved to the following year to free up space this summer to complete domestic matters, but there are still problems ahead.

Situations such as players’ contracts expiring in June could be an issue, while countries such as Italy fear they could still be battling in a state of lockdown this summer.

Uefa are keen to find a resolution to the matter and they are consequently planning to meet with members this Wednesday via a video conference.

A statement from the governing body on Monday said: “Uefa has invited the General Secretaries of its 55 members associations to a videoconference on Wednesday 1 April at midday to share an update on the progress made by the two working groups that were created two weeks ago and to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches.

“The meeting will look at developments across all Uefa national team and club competitions, as well as discussing progress at Fifa and European level on matters such as player contracts and the transfer system.”

