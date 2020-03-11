🔥Uefa reject Wolves' request to postpone Olympiacos Europa League match amid coronavirus threat🔥

Wolves have confirmed that Uefa has rejected their request to postpone Thursday’s Europa League tie against Olympiacos in Greece due to the threat of coronavirus.

Olympiacos announced on Tuesday that the club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis – who also owns Nottingham Forest – had contracted the virus.

The game will be played without fans after the Greek government enforced a temporary suspension of spectators attending sporting events to limit the spread of the virus.

The virus has infected well over 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000. Greece has several dozen cases but no fatality so far.

Wolves announced late on Tuesday that despite their concerns over the safety of their players in Greece, Uefa has rejected their formal request to postpone the match.

The statement read: “Wolves can confirm that a formal request submitted to Uefa proposing the postponement of Thursday’s Europa League tie at Olympiacos has been rejected by the governing body.

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has contracted coronavirus (REUTERS)

“The match will take place, behind closed doors, in line with the Greek government’s enforced temporary suspension of spectators attending sporting events, to limit the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Greece.

“Our position is that the trip poses unnecessary risks to our players, staff, supporters and the families of all who travel, at such critical and uncertain times.

“Our concern is also for our opponents, whose players and staff have today been tested, and will now be expected to play their part in an important fixture, under the difficult and challenging circumstances of their owner suffering with the virus.

“There is also disappointment that the match will be played without home and away supporters, as that is part of what makes European competition so special, as well as the fact our fans have already contended with similar obstacles on our Europa League journey already this season.

“We believe that there are some things that are more important than football, and that the good health of our pack and the general public is one of them. However, we respect the decision of UEFA and the integrity of the competition, and we will travel tomorrow to Greece to play the fixture.

“We hope that our request to UEFA, and our acceptance of their decision, can act as the catalyst for them to consider alternative options moving forwards, as this will not be the last fixture to be affected by coronavirus.”