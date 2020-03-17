🔥Uefa conference to decide whether Euro 2020 is sacrificed to save the domestic football season🔥

Uefa will today discuss plans for the rest of the season as the coronavirus pandemic brought sport to a virtual standstill.

One of the key decisions to be taken by European football’s governing body will be whether to postpone Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 in order to allow 2019-20 domestic competitions that have been suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak at least the chance to be completed.

A number of national associations are understood to be ready to do all they can to assist, if the consensus is that the tournament be postponed.

Meetings will begin this morning and an announcement on any decision is not expected until mid to late afternoon.

It is expected that the Uefa leadership, including president Aleksander Ceferin, will be involved in a number of conference calls.

Reports this morning, most notably in the Financial Times, suggest that the decision will be taken to postponed the Euros in order to reduce the multi-million pound losses that would be incurred by organisations if there is a failure to complete the current domestic season.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.