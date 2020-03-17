🔥Uefa: Clubs pledge to finish 2019-20 season by end of June amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Uefa has revealed that clubs have committed to concluding all domestic and European competitions by the end of June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All five European major leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, have been temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19 throughout the world.

The European governing body scheduled an emergency meeting on Tuesday by video conference to discuss contingency plans after postponing Euro 2020 until 2021.

And Uefa has confirmed that clubs have pledged to finishing the season by the end of June – some six weeks after it was initially supposed to conclude.

As part of the plans, there is a “commitment to complete all domestic and European club competitions by the end of the current sporting season, i.e. 30 June 2020 at the latest”.

However, this could change depending on whether the global situation improves.

Commitment: Uefa say clubs have pledged to end the season by June 30 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

This could result in scheduling matches during midweek alongside European fixtures in order to avoid a fixture pile-up.

Uefa has also opened up the possibility for clubs to play Champions League and Europa League fixtures on weekends if necessary.

The Champions League final has already been pushed back to June 27, meaning clubs could theoretically finish their final domestic fixtures after the final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.