🔥Uefa Champions League top scorers 2019/20: Erling Haaland leads way in goal standings and assists this season🔥

Erling Haaland may have changed clubs but his goalscoring streak in the Champions League remains the same.

Erling Braut Haaland is just 19, but scored 10 Champions League goals for Red Bull Salzburg in just five group games and added another two for Borussia Dortmund as the knockout stages began.

Robert Lewandowski scored four against Red Star Belgrade on matchday 5 to take his tally to for this campaign to 10, but his rival takes top spot thanks to his sole assist.

This race doesn’t have any sign of slowing down.

Scroll down for the latest Champions League goalscorer standings…

UCL top scorers 2019-20 campaign

Statistics correct as of 18/02/2020