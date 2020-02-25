uefa-champions-league-results-today:-fixtures-and-scores-from-every-2019/20-game-plus-ucl-group-standings

The knockout stages of the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League season are in full swing, with 16 teams battling it out for glory.

The first batch of last-16 games have already provided some surprising results, with holders Liverpool staring at an early exit from the competition after losing their first leg 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The Reds will have another bite at the cherry at Anfield, while Tottenham will also have to win their second leg after being beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in north London.

Erling Braut Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over PSG, while Atalanta stunned Valencia with a 4-1 home win.

There is plenty more action to come this week, with Chelsea hosting Bayern Munich, Barcelona heading to Napoli, Lyon welcoming Juventus, and Champions League specialists Real Madrid taking on Manchester City.

Read on for a full list of every single result from the 2019/20 UCL campaign so far…

Round of 16 fixtures and results

Group stage results and standings

Champions League | Group A

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
PSG
6
5
1
0
15
16

2
Real Madrid
6
3
2
1
6
11

3
Club Brugge
6
0
3
3
-7
3

4
Galatasaray
6
0
2
4
-12
2

18/09/2019

Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray
PSG 3-0 Real Madrid

01/10/2019

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge
Galatasaray 0-1 PSG

22/10/2019

Club Brugge 0-5 PSG
Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid

06/11/2019

PSG 1-0 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

26/11/2019

Real Madrid 2-2 PSG
Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge

11/12/2019

PSG 5-0 Galatasaray​
Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid

Champions League | Group B

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Bayern
6
6
0
0
19
18

2
Tottenham
6
3
1
2
4
10

3
Olympiacos
6
1
1
4
-6
4

4
Red Star
6
1
0
5
-17
4

18/09/2019

Olymiacos 2-2 Tottenham
Bayern 3-0 Red Star

01/10/2019

Tottenham 2-7 Bayern
Red Star 3-1 Olympiacos

22/10/2019

Tottenham 5-0 Red Star
Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern

06/11/2019

Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos
Red Star 0-4 Tottenham

26/11/2019

Red Star 0-6 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos

11/12/2019

Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham
Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star

Champions League | Group C

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Man City
6
4
2
0
12
14

2
Atalanta
6
2
1
3
-4
7

3
Shakhtar
6
1
3
2
-5
6

4
Dinamo Zagreb
6
1
2
3
-3
5

18/09/2019

Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City

01/10/2019

Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

22/10/2019

Shakhtar 2-2 Dinamo
Man City 5-1 Atalanta

06/11/2019

Atalanta 1-1 Man City
Dinamo 3-3 Shakhtar

26/112019

Man City 1-1 Shakhtar Dontesk
Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

11/12/2019

Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City
Shakhtar 0-3 Atalanta

Champions League | Group D

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Juventus
6
5
1
0
8
16

2
Atletico Madrid
6
3
1
2
3
10

3
Bayer Leverkusen
6
2
0
4
-3
6

4
Lokomotiv Moscow
6
1
0
5
-7
3

18/09/2019

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus

01/10/2019

Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid

22/10/2019

Atletico 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Juventus 2-1 Lokomotic Moscow

06/11/2019

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus
Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico

26/11/2019

Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

11/12/2019

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv

Champions League | Group E

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Liverpool
6
4
1
1
5
13

2
Napoli
6
3
3
0
7
12

3
Red Bull
6
2
1
3
3
7

4
Genk
6
0
1
5
-15
1

17/09/2019

Red Bull 6-2 Genk​
​Napoli 2-0 Liverpool

02/10/2019

Genk 0-0 Napoli
Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg

23/10/2019

Genk 1-4 Liverpool
Red Bull 2-3 Napoli

05/11/2019

Liverpool 2-1 Genk
Napoli 1-1 Red Bull

27/11/2019

Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Genk 1-4 Red Bull

10/12/2019

Red Bull 0-2 Liverpool
Napoli 4-0 Genk

Champions League | Group F

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Barcelona
6
4
2
0
5
14

2
Dortmund
6
3
1
2
0
10

3
Inter Milan
6
2
1
3
1
7

4
Slavia Prague
6
0
2
4
-6
2

17/09/2019

Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague
Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona

02/10/2019

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

23/10/2019

Inter Milans 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona

05/11/2019

Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague
Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan

27/11/2019

Barcelona 3-1 Dortmund
Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan

10/12/2019

Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Prague
Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona

Champions League | Group G

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
RB Leipzig
6
3
2
1
2
11

2
Lyon
6
2
2
2
1
8

3
Benfica
6
2
1
3
-1
7

4
Zenit
6
2
1
3
-2
7

17/09/2019

Zenit 1-1 Lyon
Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig

02/10/2019

RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon
Zenit 3-1 Benfica

23/10/2019

Benfica 2-1 Lyon
RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit

05/11/2019

Zenit 0-2 RB Leipzig
Lyon 3-1 Benfica

27/11/2019

Zenit 2-0 Lyon
RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica

10/12/2019

Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig
Benfica 3-0 Zenit

Champions League | Group H

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Valencia
6
3
2
1
2
11

2
Chelsea
6
3
2
1
2
11

3
Ajax
6
3
1
2
6
10

4
Lille
6
0
1
5
-10
1

17/09/2019

Ajax 3-0 Lille
Chelsea 0-1 Valencia​

02/10/2019

Valencia 0-3 Ajax
Lille 1-2 Chelsea

23/10/2019

Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Lille 1-1 Valencia

05/11/2019

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax
Valencia 4-1 Lille

27/11/2019

Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Lille 0-2 Ajax

10/12/2019

Chelsea 2-1 Lille
Ajax 0-1 Valencia

