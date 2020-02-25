🔥Uefa Champions League results today: Fixtures and scores from every 2019/20 game plus UCL group standings🔥

The knockout stages of the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League season are in full swing, with 16 teams battling it out for glory.

The first batch of last-16 games have already provided some surprising results, with holders Liverpool staring at an early exit from the competition after losing their first leg 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The Reds will have another bite at the cherry at Anfield, while Tottenham will also have to win their second leg after being beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in north London.

Erling Braut Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over PSG, while Atalanta stunned Valencia with a 4-1 home win.

There is plenty more action to come this week, with Chelsea hosting Bayern Munich, Barcelona heading to Napoli, Lyon welcoming Juventus, and Champions League specialists Real Madrid taking on Manchester City.

Read on for a full list of every single result from the 2019/20 UCL campaign so far…

Round of 16 fixtures and results

Group stage results and standings

Champions League | Group A

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

PSG

6

5

1

0

15

16

2

Real Madrid

6

3

2

1

6

11

3

Club Brugge

6

0

3

3

-7

3

4

Galatasaray

6

0

2

4

-12

2

18/09/2019

Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray

PSG 3-0 Real Madrid

01/10/2019

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge

Galatasaray 0-1 PSG

22/10/2019

Club Brugge 0-5 PSG

Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid

06/11/2019

PSG 1-0 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

26/11/2019

Real Madrid 2-2 PSG

Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge

11/12/2019

PSG 5-0 Galatasaray​

Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid

Champions League | Group B

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Bayern

6

6

0

0

19

18

2

Tottenham

6

3

1

2

4

10

3

Olympiacos

6

1

1

4

-6

4

4

Red Star

6

1

0

5

-17

4

18/09/2019

Olymiacos 2-2 Tottenham

Bayern 3-0 Red Star

01/10/2019

Tottenham 2-7 Bayern

Red Star 3-1 Olympiacos

22/10/2019

Tottenham 5-0 Red Star

Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern

06/11/2019

Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos

Red Star 0-4 Tottenham

26/11/2019

Red Star 0-6 Bayern Munich

Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos

11/12/2019

Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham

Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star

Champions League | Group C

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Man City

6

4

2

0

12

14

2

Atalanta

6

2

1

3

-4

7

3

Shakhtar

6

1

3

2

-5

6

4

Dinamo Zagreb

6

1

2

3

-3

5

18/09/2019

Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City

01/10/2019

Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

22/10/2019

Shakhtar 2-2 Dinamo

Man City 5-1 Atalanta

06/11/2019

Atalanta 1-1 Man City

Dinamo 3-3 Shakhtar

26/112019

Man City 1-1 Shakhtar Dontesk

Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

11/12/2019

Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City

Shakhtar 0-3 Atalanta

Champions League | Group D

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Juventus

6

5

1

0

8

16

2

Atletico Madrid

6

3

1

2

3

10

3

Bayer Leverkusen

6

2

0

4

-3

6

4

Lokomotiv Moscow

6

1

0

5

-7

3

18/09/2019

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus

01/10/2019

Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid

22/10/2019

Atletico 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus 2-1 Lokomotic Moscow

06/11/2019

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus

Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico

26/11/2019

Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Lokomotiv 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

11/12/2019

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv

Champions League | Group E

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Liverpool

6

4

1

1

5

13

2

Napoli

6

3

3

0

7

12

3

Red Bull

6

2

1

3

3

7

4

Genk

6

0

1

5

-15

1

17/09/2019

Red Bull 6-2 Genk​

​Napoli 2-0 Liverpool

02/10/2019

Genk 0-0 Napoli

Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg

23/10/2019

Genk 1-4 Liverpool

Red Bull 2-3 Napoli

05/11/2019

Liverpool 2-1 Genk

Napoli 1-1 Red Bull

27/11/2019

Liverpool 1-1 Napoli

Genk 1-4 Red Bull

10/12/2019

Red Bull 0-2 Liverpool

Napoli 4-0 Genk

Champions League | Group F

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Barcelona

6

4

2

0

5

14

2

Dortmund

6

3

1

2

0

10

3

Inter Milan

6

2

1

3

1

7

4

Slavia Prague

6

0

2

4

-6

2

17/09/2019

Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague

Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona

02/10/2019

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

23/10/2019

Inter Milans 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona

05/11/2019

Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague

Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan

27/11/2019

Barcelona 3-1 Dortmund

Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan

10/12/2019

Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Prague

Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona

Champions League | Group G

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

RB Leipzig

6

3

2

1

2

11

2

Lyon

6

2

2

2

1

8

3

Benfica

6

2

1

3

-1

7

4

Zenit

6

2

1

3

-2

7

17/09/2019

Zenit 1-1 Lyon

Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig

02/10/2019

RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon

Zenit 3-1 Benfica

23/10/2019

Benfica 2-1 Lyon

RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit

05/11/2019

Zenit 0-2 RB Leipzig

Lyon 3-1 Benfica

27/11/2019

Zenit 2-0 Lyon

RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica

10/12/2019

Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig

Benfica 3-0 Zenit

Champions League | Group H

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Valencia

6

3

2

1

2

11

2

Chelsea

6

3

2

1

2

11

3

Ajax

6

3

1

2

6

10

4

Lille

6

0

1

5

-10

1

17/09/2019

Ajax 3-0 Lille

Chelsea 0-1 Valencia​

02/10/2019

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

Lille 1-2 Chelsea

23/10/2019

Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

Lille 1-1 Valencia

05/11/2019

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

Valencia 4-1 Lille

27/11/2019

Valencia 2-2 Chelsea

Lille 0-2 Ajax

10/12/2019

Chelsea 2-1 Lille

Ajax 0-1 Valencia

