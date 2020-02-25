🔥Uefa Champions League results today: Fixtures and scores from every 2019/20 game plus UCL group standings🔥
The knockout stages of the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League season are in full swing, with 16 teams battling it out for glory.
The first batch of last-16 games have already provided some surprising results, with holders Liverpool staring at an early exit from the competition after losing their first leg 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.
The Reds will have another bite at the cherry at Anfield, while Tottenham will also have to win their second leg after being beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in north London.
Erling Braut Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over PSG, while Atalanta stunned Valencia with a 4-1 home win.
There is plenty more action to come this week, with Chelsea hosting Bayern Munich, Barcelona heading to Napoli, Lyon welcoming Juventus, and Champions League specialists Real Madrid taking on Manchester City.
Read on for a full list of every single result from the 2019/20 UCL campaign so far…
Round of 16 fixtures and results
Group stage results and standings
Champions League | Group A
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
PSG
6
5
1
0
15
16
2
Real Madrid
6
3
2
1
6
11
3
Club Brugge
6
0
3
3
-7
3
4
Galatasaray
6
0
2
4
-12
2
18/09/2019
Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray
PSG 3-0 Real Madrid
01/10/2019
Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge
Galatasaray 0-1 PSG
22/10/2019
Club Brugge 0-5 PSG
Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid
06/11/2019
PSG 1-0 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray
26/11/2019
Real Madrid 2-2 PSG
Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge
11/12/2019
PSG 5-0 Galatasaray
Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid
Champions League | Group B
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Bayern
6
6
0
0
19
18
2
Tottenham
6
3
1
2
4
10
3
Olympiacos
6
1
1
4
-6
4
4
Red Star
6
1
0
5
-17
4
18/09/2019
Olymiacos 2-2 Tottenham
Bayern 3-0 Red Star
01/10/2019
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern
Red Star 3-1 Olympiacos
22/10/2019
Tottenham 5-0 Red Star
Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern
06/11/2019
Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos
Red Star 0-4 Tottenham
26/11/2019
Red Star 0-6 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos
11/12/2019
Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham
Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star
Champions League | Group C
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Man City
6
4
2
0
12
14
2
Atalanta
6
2
1
3
-4
7
3
Shakhtar
6
1
3
2
-5
6
4
Dinamo Zagreb
6
1
2
3
-3
5
18/09/2019
Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City
01/10/2019
Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
22/10/2019
Shakhtar 2-2 Dinamo
Man City 5-1 Atalanta
06/11/2019
Atalanta 1-1 Man City
Dinamo 3-3 Shakhtar
26/112019
Man City 1-1 Shakhtar Dontesk
Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
11/12/2019
Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City
Shakhtar 0-3 Atalanta
Champions League | Group D
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Juventus
6
5
1
0
8
16
2
Atletico Madrid
6
3
1
2
3
10
3
Bayer Leverkusen
6
2
0
4
-3
6
4
Lokomotiv Moscow
6
1
0
5
-7
3
18/09/2019
Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus
01/10/2019
Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid
22/10/2019
Atletico 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Juventus 2-1 Lokomotic Moscow
06/11/2019
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus
Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico
26/11/2019
Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen
11/12/2019
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv
Champions League | Group E
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Liverpool
6
4
1
1
5
13
2
Napoli
6
3
3
0
7
12
3
Red Bull
6
2
1
3
3
7
4
Genk
6
0
1
5
-15
1
17/09/2019
Red Bull 6-2 Genk
Napoli 2-0 Liverpool
02/10/2019
Genk 0-0 Napoli
Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg
23/10/2019
Genk 1-4 Liverpool
Red Bull 2-3 Napoli
05/11/2019
Liverpool 2-1 Genk
Napoli 1-1 Red Bull
27/11/2019
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Genk 1-4 Red Bull
10/12/2019
Red Bull 0-2 Liverpool
Napoli 4-0 Genk
Champions League | Group F
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Barcelona
6
4
2
0
5
14
2
Dortmund
6
3
1
2
0
10
3
Inter Milan
6
2
1
3
1
7
4
Slavia Prague
6
0
2
4
-6
2
17/09/2019
Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague
Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona
02/10/2019
Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan
23/10/2019
Inter Milans 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona
05/11/2019
Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague
Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan
27/11/2019
Barcelona 3-1 Dortmund
Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan
10/12/2019
Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Prague
Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona
Champions League | Group G
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
RB Leipzig
6
3
2
1
2
11
2
Lyon
6
2
2
2
1
8
3
Benfica
6
2
1
3
-1
7
4
Zenit
6
2
1
3
-2
7
17/09/2019
Zenit 1-1 Lyon
Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig
02/10/2019
RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon
Zenit 3-1 Benfica
23/10/2019
Benfica 2-1 Lyon
RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit
05/11/2019
Zenit 0-2 RB Leipzig
Lyon 3-1 Benfica
27/11/2019
Zenit 2-0 Lyon
RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica
10/12/2019
Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig
Benfica 3-0 Zenit
Champions League | Group H
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Valencia
6
3
2
1
2
11
2
Chelsea
6
3
2
1
2
11
3
Ajax
6
3
1
2
6
10
4
Lille
6
0
1
5
-10
1
17/09/2019
Ajax 3-0 Lille
Chelsea 0-1 Valencia
02/10/2019
Valencia 0-3 Ajax
Lille 1-2 Chelsea
23/10/2019
Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Lille 1-1 Valencia
05/11/2019
Chelsea 4-4 Ajax
Valencia 4-1 Lille
27/11/2019
Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Lille 0-2 Ajax
10/12/2019
Chelsea 2-1 Lille
Ajax 0-1 Valencia
Follow all the action with Standard Sport!