🔥Uefa Champions League results today: Fixtures and scores from every 2019/20 game plus UCL group standings🔥

The Uefa Champions League round-of-16 are in full swing, with plenty of drama so far in the knockout stages.

The first batch of last-16 games have already provided some surprising results, with holders Liverpool staring at an early exit from the competition after losing their first leg 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The Reds will have another bite at the cherry at Anfield, while Tottenham will also have to win their second leg after being beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in north London.​ Erling Braut Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over PSG, while Atalanta stunned Valencia with a 4-1 home win.

There is plenty more action to come this week, with Chelsea beaten 3-0 at home by Bayern Munich, Barcelona drawing 1-1 at Napoli, Lyon stunning Juventus 1-0, and Champions League specialists Real Madrid falling 2-1 at home to Manchester City.

Read on for a full list of every single result from the 2019/20 UCL campaign so far…

Round of 16 fixtures and results

Group stage results and standings

Champions League | Group A

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

PSG

6

5

1

0

15

16

2

Real Madrid

6

3

2

1

6

11

3

Club Brugge

6

0

3

3

-7

3

4

Galatasaray

6

0

2

4

-12

2

18/09/2019

Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray

PSG 3-0 Real Madrid

01/10/2019

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge

Galatasaray 0-1 PSG

22/10/2019

Club Brugge 0-5 PSG

Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid

06/11/2019

PSG 1-0 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

26/11/2019

Real Madrid 2-2 PSG

Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge

11/12/2019

PSG 5-0 Galatasaray​

Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid

Champions League | Group B

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Bayern

6

6

0

0

19

18

2

Tottenham

6

3

1

2

4

10

3

Olympiacos

6

1

1

4

-6

4

4

Red Star

6

1

0

5

-17

4

18/09/2019

Olymiacos 2-2 Tottenham

Bayern 3-0 Red Star

01/10/2019

Tottenham 2-7 Bayern

Red Star 3-1 Olympiacos

22/10/2019

Tottenham 5-0 Red Star

Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern

06/11/2019

Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos

Red Star 0-4 Tottenham

26/11/2019

Red Star 0-6 Bayern Munich

Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos

11/12/2019

Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham

Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star

Champions League | Group C

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Man City

6

4

2

0

12

14

2

Atalanta

6

2

1

3

-4

7

3

Shakhtar

6

1

3

2

-5

6

4

Dinamo Zagreb

6

1

2

3

-3

5

18/09/2019

Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City

01/10/2019

Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

22/10/2019

Shakhtar 2-2 Dinamo

Man City 5-1 Atalanta

06/11/2019

Atalanta 1-1 Man City

Dinamo 3-3 Shakhtar

26/112019

Man City 1-1 Shakhtar Dontesk

Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

11/12/2019

Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City

Shakhtar 0-3 Atalanta

Champions League | Group D

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Juventus

6

5

1

0

8

16

2

Atletico Madrid

6

3

1

2

3

10

3

Bayer Leverkusen

6

2

0

4

-3

6

4

Lokomotiv Moscow

6

1

0

5

-7

3

18/09/2019

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus

01/10/2019

Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid

22/10/2019

Atletico 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus 2-1 Lokomotic Moscow

06/11/2019

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus

Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico

26/11/2019

Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Lokomotiv 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

11/12/2019

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv

Champions League | Group E

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Liverpool

6

4

1

1

5

13

2

Napoli

6

3

3

0

7

12

3

Red Bull

6

2

1

3

3

7

4

Genk

6

0

1

5

-15

1

17/09/2019

Red Bull 6-2 Genk​

​Napoli 2-0 Liverpool

02/10/2019

Genk 0-0 Napoli

Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg

23/10/2019

Genk 1-4 Liverpool

Red Bull 2-3 Napoli

05/11/2019

Liverpool 2-1 Genk

Napoli 1-1 Red Bull

27/11/2019

Liverpool 1-1 Napoli

Genk 1-4 Red Bull

10/12/2019

Red Bull 0-2 Liverpool

Napoli 4-0 Genk

Champions League | Group F

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Barcelona

6

4

2

0

5

14

2

Dortmund

6

3

1

2

0

10

3

Inter Milan

6

2

1

3

1

7

4

Slavia Prague

6

0

2

4

-6

2

17/09/2019

Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague

Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona

02/10/2019

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

23/10/2019

Inter Milans 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona

05/11/2019

Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague

Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan

27/11/2019

Barcelona 3-1 Dortmund

Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan

10/12/2019

Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Prague

Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona

Champions League | Group G

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

RB Leipzig

6

3

2

1

2

11

2

Lyon

6

2

2

2

1

8

3

Benfica

6

2

1

3

-1

7

4

Zenit

6

2

1

3

-2

7

17/09/2019

Zenit 1-1 Lyon

Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig

02/10/2019

RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon

Zenit 3-1 Benfica

23/10/2019

Benfica 2-1 Lyon

RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit

05/11/2019

Zenit 0-2 RB Leipzig

Lyon 3-1 Benfica

27/11/2019

Zenit 2-0 Lyon

RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica

10/12/2019

Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig

Benfica 3-0 Zenit

Champions League | Group H

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Valencia

6

3

2

1

2

11

2

Chelsea

6

3

2

1

2

11

3

Ajax

6

3

1

2

6

10

4

Lille

6

0

1

5

-10

1

17/09/2019

Ajax 3-0 Lille

Chelsea 0-1 Valencia​

02/10/2019

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

Lille 1-2 Chelsea

23/10/2019

Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

Lille 1-1 Valencia

05/11/2019

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

Valencia 4-1 Lille

27/11/2019

Valencia 2-2 Chelsea

Lille 0-2 Ajax

10/12/2019

Chelsea 2-1 Lille

Ajax 0-1 Valencia

Follow all the action with Standard Sport!