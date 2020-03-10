🔥Uefa Champions League results today: Fixtures and scores from every 2019/20 game plus UCL group standings🔥
The Uefa Champions League round-of-16 are in full swing, with plenty of drama so far in the knockout stages.
The first batch of last-16 games have already provided some surprising results, with holders Liverpool staring at an early exit from the competition after losing their first leg 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.
The Reds will have another bite at the cherry at Anfield, while Tottenham will also have to win their second leg after being beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in north London. Erling Braut Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over PSG, while Atalanta stunned Valencia with a 4-1 home win.
There is plenty more action to come this week, with Chelsea beaten 3-0 at home by Bayern Munich, Barcelona drawing 1-1 at Napoli, Lyon stunning Juventus 1-0, and Champions League specialists Real Madrid falling 2-1 at home to Manchester City.
Read on for a full list of every single result from the 2019/20 UCL campaign so far…
Round of 16 fixtures and results
Group stage results and standings
Champions League | Group A
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
PSG
6
5
1
0
15
16
2
Real Madrid
6
3
2
1
6
11
3
Club Brugge
6
0
3
3
-7
3
4
Galatasaray
6
0
2
4
-12
2
18/09/2019
Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray
PSG 3-0 Real Madrid
01/10/2019
Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge
Galatasaray 0-1 PSG
22/10/2019
Club Brugge 0-5 PSG
Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid
06/11/2019
PSG 1-0 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray
26/11/2019
Real Madrid 2-2 PSG
Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge
11/12/2019
PSG 5-0 Galatasaray
Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid
Champions League | Group B
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Bayern
6
6
0
0
19
18
2
Tottenham
6
3
1
2
4
10
3
Olympiacos
6
1
1
4
-6
4
4
Red Star
6
1
0
5
-17
4
18/09/2019
Olymiacos 2-2 Tottenham
Bayern 3-0 Red Star
01/10/2019
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern
Red Star 3-1 Olympiacos
22/10/2019
Tottenham 5-0 Red Star
Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern
06/11/2019
Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos
Red Star 0-4 Tottenham
26/11/2019
Red Star 0-6 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos
11/12/2019
Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham
Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star
Champions League | Group C
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Man City
6
4
2
0
12
14
2
Atalanta
6
2
1
3
-4
7
3
Shakhtar
6
1
3
2
-5
6
4
Dinamo Zagreb
6
1
2
3
-3
5
18/09/2019
Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City
01/10/2019
Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
22/10/2019
Shakhtar 2-2 Dinamo
Man City 5-1 Atalanta
06/11/2019
Atalanta 1-1 Man City
Dinamo 3-3 Shakhtar
26/112019
Man City 1-1 Shakhtar Dontesk
Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
11/12/2019
Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City
Shakhtar 0-3 Atalanta
Champions League | Group D
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Juventus
6
5
1
0
8
16
2
Atletico Madrid
6
3
1
2
3
10
3
Bayer Leverkusen
6
2
0
4
-3
6
4
Lokomotiv Moscow
6
1
0
5
-7
3
18/09/2019
Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus
01/10/2019
Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid
22/10/2019
Atletico 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Juventus 2-1 Lokomotic Moscow
06/11/2019
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus
Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico
26/11/2019
Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen
11/12/2019
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv
Champions League | Group E
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Liverpool
6
4
1
1
5
13
2
Napoli
6
3
3
0
7
12
3
Red Bull
6
2
1
3
3
7
4
Genk
6
0
1
5
-15
1
17/09/2019
Red Bull 6-2 Genk
Napoli 2-0 Liverpool
02/10/2019
Genk 0-0 Napoli
Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg
23/10/2019
Genk 1-4 Liverpool
Red Bull 2-3 Napoli
05/11/2019
Liverpool 2-1 Genk
Napoli 1-1 Red Bull
27/11/2019
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Genk 1-4 Red Bull
10/12/2019
Red Bull 0-2 Liverpool
Napoli 4-0 Genk
Champions League | Group F
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Barcelona
6
4
2
0
5
14
2
Dortmund
6
3
1
2
0
10
3
Inter Milan
6
2
1
3
1
7
4
Slavia Prague
6
0
2
4
-6
2
17/09/2019
Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague
Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona
02/10/2019
Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan
23/10/2019
Inter Milans 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona
05/11/2019
Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague
Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan
27/11/2019
Barcelona 3-1 Dortmund
Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan
10/12/2019
Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Prague
Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona
Champions League | Group G
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
RB Leipzig
6
3
2
1
2
11
2
Lyon
6
2
2
2
1
8
3
Benfica
6
2
1
3
-1
7
4
Zenit
6
2
1
3
-2
7
17/09/2019
Zenit 1-1 Lyon
Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig
02/10/2019
RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon
Zenit 3-1 Benfica
23/10/2019
Benfica 2-1 Lyon
RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit
05/11/2019
Zenit 0-2 RB Leipzig
Lyon 3-1 Benfica
27/11/2019
Zenit 2-0 Lyon
RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica
10/12/2019
Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig
Benfica 3-0 Zenit
Champions League | Group H
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Valencia
6
3
2
1
2
11
2
Chelsea
6
3
2
1
2
11
3
Ajax
6
3
1
2
6
10
4
Lille
6
0
1
5
-10
1
17/09/2019
Ajax 3-0 Lille
Chelsea 0-1 Valencia
02/10/2019
Valencia 0-3 Ajax
Lille 1-2 Chelsea
23/10/2019
Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Lille 1-1 Valencia
05/11/2019
Chelsea 4-4 Ajax
Valencia 4-1 Lille
27/11/2019
Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Lille 0-2 Ajax
10/12/2019
Chelsea 2-1 Lille
Ajax 0-1 Valencia
