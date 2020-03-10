uefa-champions-league-results-today:-fixtures-and-scores-from-every-2019/20-game-plus-ucl-group-standings

🔥Uefa Champions League results today: Fixtures and scores from every 2019/20 game plus UCL group standings🔥

News
John koli0

The Uefa Champions League round-of-16 are in full swing, with plenty of drama so far in the knockout stages.

The first batch of last-16 games have already provided some surprising results, with holders Liverpool staring at an early exit from the competition after losing their first leg 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The Reds will have another bite at the cherry at Anfield, while Tottenham will also have to win their second leg after being beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in north London.​ Erling Braut Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over PSG, while Atalanta stunned Valencia with a 4-1 home win.

There is plenty more action to come this week, with Chelsea beaten 3-0 at home by Bayern Munich, Barcelona drawing 1-1 at Napoli, Lyon stunning Juventus 1-0, and Champions League specialists Real Madrid falling 2-1 at home to Manchester City.

Read on for a full list of every single result from the 2019/20 UCL campaign so far…

Round of 16 fixtures and results

Group stage results and standings

Champions League | Group A

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
PSG
6
5
1
0
15
16

2
Real Madrid
6
3
2
1
6
11

3
Club Brugge
6
0
3
3
-7
3

4
Galatasaray
6
0
2
4
-12
2

18/09/2019

Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray
PSG 3-0 Real Madrid

01/10/2019

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge
Galatasaray 0-1 PSG

22/10/2019

Club Brugge 0-5 PSG
Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid

06/11/2019

PSG 1-0 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

26/11/2019

Real Madrid 2-2 PSG
Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge

11/12/2019

PSG 5-0 Galatasaray​
Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid

Champions League | Group B

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Bayern
6
6
0
0
19
18

2
Tottenham
6
3
1
2
4
10

3
Olympiacos
6
1
1
4
-6
4

4
Red Star
6
1
0
5
-17
4

18/09/2019

Olymiacos 2-2 Tottenham
Bayern 3-0 Red Star

01/10/2019

Tottenham 2-7 Bayern
Red Star 3-1 Olympiacos

22/10/2019

Tottenham 5-0 Red Star
Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern

06/11/2019

Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos
Red Star 0-4 Tottenham

26/11/2019

Red Star 0-6 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos

11/12/2019

Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham
Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star

Champions League | Group C

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Man City
6
4
2
0
12
14

2
Atalanta
6
2
1
3
-4
7

3
Shakhtar
6
1
3
2
-5
6

4
Dinamo Zagreb
6
1
2
3
-3
5

18/09/2019

Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Man City

01/10/2019

Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

22/10/2019

Shakhtar 2-2 Dinamo
Man City 5-1 Atalanta

06/11/2019

Atalanta 1-1 Man City
Dinamo 3-3 Shakhtar

26/112019

Man City 1-1 Shakhtar Dontesk
Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

11/12/2019

Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Man City
Shakhtar 0-3 Atalanta

Champions League | Group D

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Juventus
6
5
1
0
8
16

2
Atletico Madrid
6
3
1
2
3
10

3
Bayer Leverkusen
6
2
0
4
-3
6

4
Lokomotiv Moscow
6
1
0
5
-7
3

18/09/2019

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus

01/10/2019

Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid

22/10/2019

Atletico 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Juventus 2-1 Lokomotic Moscow

06/11/2019

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus
Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico

26/11/2019

Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

11/12/2019

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv

Champions League | Group E

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Liverpool
6
4
1
1
5
13

2
Napoli
6
3
3
0
7
12

3
Red Bull
6
2
1
3
3
7

4
Genk
6
0
1
5
-15
1

17/09/2019

Red Bull 6-2 Genk​
​Napoli 2-0 Liverpool

02/10/2019

Genk 0-0 Napoli
Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg

23/10/2019

Genk 1-4 Liverpool
Red Bull 2-3 Napoli

05/11/2019

Liverpool 2-1 Genk
Napoli 1-1 Red Bull

27/11/2019

Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Genk 1-4 Red Bull

10/12/2019

Red Bull 0-2 Liverpool
Napoli 4-0 Genk

Champions League | Group F

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Barcelona
6
4
2
0
5
14

2
Dortmund
6
3
1
2
0
10

3
Inter Milan
6
2
1
3
1
7

4
Slavia Prague
6
0
2
4
-6
2

17/09/2019

Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague
Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona

02/10/2019

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

23/10/2019

Inter Milans 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona

05/11/2019

Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague
Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan

27/11/2019

Barcelona 3-1 Dortmund
Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan

10/12/2019

Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Prague
Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona

Champions League | Group G

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
RB Leipzig
6
3
2
1
2
11

2
Lyon
6
2
2
2
1
8

3
Benfica
6
2
1
3
-1
7

4
Zenit
6
2
1
3
-2
7

17/09/2019

Zenit 1-1 Lyon
Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig

02/10/2019

RB Leipzig 0-2 Lyon
Zenit 3-1 Benfica

23/10/2019

Benfica 2-1 Lyon
RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit

05/11/2019

Zenit 0-2 RB Leipzig
Lyon 3-1 Benfica

27/11/2019

Zenit 2-0 Lyon
RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica

10/12/2019

Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig
Benfica 3-0 Zenit

Champions League | Group H

Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts

1
Valencia
6
3
2
1
2
11

2
Chelsea
6
3
2
1
2
11

3
Ajax
6
3
1
2
6
10

4
Lille
6
0
1
5
-10
1

17/09/2019

Ajax 3-0 Lille
Chelsea 0-1 Valencia​

02/10/2019

Valencia 0-3 Ajax
Lille 1-2 Chelsea

23/10/2019

Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Lille 1-1 Valencia

05/11/2019

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax
Valencia 4-1 Lille

27/11/2019

Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Lille 0-2 Ajax

10/12/2019

Chelsea 2-1 Lille
Ajax 0-1 Valencia

Follow all the action with Standard Sport!

Related Posts

arsenal-boss-mikel-arteta-needs-his-dependables-against-portsmouth,-not-the-undesirables

🔥Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs his dependables against Portsmouth, not the undesirables🔥

John koli
air-pollution-causes-more-premature-deaths-than-smoking,-study-finds

🔥Air pollution causes more premature deaths than smoking, study finds🔥

John koli
why-2020-is-a-big-year-for-london&apos;s-new-15,000-home-waterside-suburb

🔥Why 2020 is a big year for London's new 15,000-home waterside suburb🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *