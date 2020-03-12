Uefa have called a meeting of European football’s leading stakeholders to determine a response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Euro 2020 set to be discussed.

Representatives from each of Uefa’s 55 member associations, the European Club Association, the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro – the worldwide representative body for footballers – have been invited to a video conference next Tuesday.

European football’s governing body are facing the prospect of potentially having to suspend the Champions League after the Real Madrid squad went into quarantine because of coronavirus.

Real players have entered self-isolation for 15 days after a member of their basketball team, who share their training facilities, tested positive for Covid-19.

Spanish authorities have suspended LaLiga for two weeks, with football in Italy already postponed after prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced this week that all sport in the country would be called off until at least April 3.

Real are due to play at Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday and the second leg of the last-16 tie is expected to be postponed.

Uefa were already making crisis plans for the Champions League after Juventus confirmed on Wednesday night that their defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

Juventus are due to play Lyon at home next week but that game is also expected to be postponed.

The second leg of the last-16 tie is scheduled to take place in Turin but all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3 with the country on lockdown.

The Europa League could also be suspended as football faces up to major disruption to the season.

Manchester United are expecting their Europa League game against LASK in Austria on Thursday evening to go ahead. The match will be played behind closed doors.

Two Europa League last-16 first-leg fixtures — between Sevilla and Roma, and Inter Milan and Getafe — scheduled for Thursday night have been postponed.

Wolves are due to face Olympiacos on Thursday in a match that will go ahead behind closed doors despite Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this week, LaLiga had announced that the next two rounds of fixtures would be played behind closed doors, with in excess of 2,000 coronavirus cases in Spain.

La Liga said on Thursday it will “revaluate” the situation following the completion of quarantine “in the affected clubs and other possible situations that may arise”.

The Spanish Football Federation have confirmed the Copa del Rey Final, which was due to be played on April 18 between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club in Seville, has been postponed.

Juventus defender Rugani says he is “fine” after testing positive. Reuters have reported the entire Juventus squad will spend two weeks in quarantine.

“You have read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who is worried about me, I am fine,” Rugani said on Twitter. “I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction.

“Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”