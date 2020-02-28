🔥UC grad students fight for a livable income🔥

At the University of California, San Diego, third-year Ph.D. student Eleanor Castracane said she works up to 50 hours a week teaching 24 undergraduate students, grading assignments, and conducting research. Second-year Ph.D. student Adam Cooper said he’s done the same, on top of attending class, and has worked daily since January 6. Both make less than $31,000 a year after taxes and struggle to afford rent, they said — and now, they’re fighting to earn a living wage.

They’re not alone. University of California graduate students across all campuses are pushing for graduate students to receive a cost of living adjustment (COLA). According to UAW 2865, the union for graduate students who are employed by the University of California, the average salary of UC-employed graduate students is $21,000 per year. All 19,000 UC student employees who are part of UAW 2865, according to the union, are considered rent-burdened by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) guidelines. That means they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. These students typically spend up to 60% of their pre-tax income on housing costs, the union said.

“Grad students are finally leveraging the power they have as central components of the university system to demand livable wages,” Cooper told CBS News. “Universities, especially the UC system, are usually in really expensive areas and they don’t compensate grad student workers enough to live/work without a financial burden.”

Some pictures from the UCSD COLA rally. @ColaUcsd pic.twitter.com/gObcTByJBl— Hila Peleg (@HilaCodes) February 26, 2020

The “COLA 4 All” movement started at UC Santa Cruz in November 2019, when approximately 200 graduate students withheld thousands of grades. Since February 10, Santa Cruz graduate students have been on strike with support from undergraduates and faculty members, according to Castracane. As an elected union officer, Castracane added that she “cannot condone any action that violates our contract” and that her support for the cost of living adjustment is done outside her capacity as a union officer. The UC San Diego graduate student body has also been active in the movement since February 10, holding rallies, sit-ins, and marches in support. Every campus in the UC system is asking for a monthly stipend adjustment based on the specific needs of their respective students. To determine the value of the adjustment, the union considered every UC campus’ average monthly graduate student housing cost, assumed students would spend 29% of their income on rent, and included the mandatory fees graduates are required to pay the school.

This is how much money students at each school are seeking as a monthly stipend adjustment.

Made by CBS News using Piktochart

Some student activists are asking for even smaller adjustment amounts. UC Santa Cruz activists, according to their campaign website, are asking for $1,412 to fund nine months of rent in a housing unit with at least three bedrooms in Santa Cruz County. On Friday, the student union announced they filed an unfair labor practice charge against the university, saying “it’s clear UC wants to create an appearance that it is respecting graduate student employees while avoiding true bargaining where the law requires the parties to stand with equal footing and to act in good faith.”A GoFundMe page for UCSC strikers, which is raising money for strike supplies and those who may not be paid during the strike, says, “The UCSC chancellor makes over $400,000 a year [1] AND receives a $6,500 housing stipend per month, meanwhile graduate students have to live in one of the most expensive cities in the country [2] on less than $25k a year.”

The group has raised more than $122,100 as of February 28. The University of California has not returned CBS News’ request for comment.For Castracane, the potential adjustment is vital. She currently has to allocate 52% of her income to pay her rent and has to take an hour-long bus ride to and from the campus. Despite her master’s degree, she is making minimum wage. “I haven’t taken a break (sans sick days) since the holidays,” she said. “…They can pay us so little because we’re classified as students.” Cooper added that the situation negatively impacts the mental health of students. “It’s hard to be an effective educator when you have people living on rice/beans, or taking 1hr+ public transit,” he said. “I’ve slept in my office once and have a sleeping bag there just in case. Me and my friend bought hammocks and took naps during a summer study where we did 12-hour days for pretty much two months straight.” Many students have tweeted similar experiences.

I’m an adjunct who teaches 6-8 classes per semester/quarter & 2-3 more in winter/summer at 2-3 unionized universities & c. colleges & commute 3-4 hrs/ day while also writing books & doing talks. An injury to one is an injury to all. #UCUstrikes #COLAStrike https://t.co/HrXRGHUDtc— Robert Ovetz (@OvetzRobert) February 28, 2020

I’m a 3rd yr PhD in Anthro. I study indigenous identity and resistance in the archaeological record; decolonization is an integral part of this work. Napolitano is also firing me as one of the TAs refusing to submit to the UC. #spreadthestrike #UCSCstrike #cola4all #decolonize https://t.co/X9EpvRd6vT— Brenda Arjona (@ms_self_dstruct) February 28, 2020

Cooper said that graduate students do the work because they love it, but that their ability to live healthily should not be compromised because of their passion.

“That’s the worst thing about this in the UC system — this is the best public university in the world. People work their a**es off to come here and the administration knows it, so they don’t need to recruit people with compensation.” Wildcat strikes — labor stoppages that have not been authorized by union leadership — have already commenced at a few UC campuses. UC Santa Cruz students are withholding fall grades; UC Davis graduate students are refusing to submit grades; and UC Santa Barbara graduate students are refusing to teach. Those at the UC San Diego campus are still determining how many people would support a strike. If Cooper were to refuse to teach, he said, it would “effectively shut down” his class. Refusing to grade mostly impacts the administration, but he said that striking students would release grades for people on a case by case basis, especially for those who need the grades for scholarships and graduation. The campaign for livable wages has generated significant support — even from Senator Bernie Sanders. The presidential candidate tweeted that he ‘strongly urges’ the president of the UC system to stop threatening students.

UCSC grad students are fighting to have their labor rights acknowledged. I strongly urge the president of the UC system to stop threatening them, especially immigrant students, for organizing. I stand with @payusmoreucschttps://t.co/x03yyR70ZT— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 20, 2020

Castracane said she’s surprised by the level of support the students have received. “If you had asked me a month ago if we’d have this level of publicity and support…I never would have believed it,” she said.